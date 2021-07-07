Rogers commission approves five rezoning requests

ROGERS -- The Planning Commission on Tuesday approved five rezoning requests, with only one item drawing any concern during its public hearing.

That was a request to rezone 0.64 acres at 1801 W. Oak St. from the residential single-family district to neighborhood commercial.

City staff recommended the commission approve the request because it is consistent with the comprehensive growth map, according to Ethan Hunter, city planner. Neighborhood commercial is the only allowed zoning district within the neighborhood center growth designation and is appropriate based on the surrounding zoning and development context, he said.

Sandra Wanasek said she lives near the property and feels a commercial development would be inconsistent with the neighborhood, which she said is comprised of houses, duplexes, triplexes and two senior living developments. Wanasek said the neighborhood already has everything -- including a library, churches, medical offices, businesses and health complexes -- a person could need within a five-minute walk or drive.

She also said people use her street as a shortcut to Walmart and is concerned more businesses would increase traffic on residential streets that do not have sidewalks.

Applicant Levi McNeil said there aren't any exact plans for the kind of development to be built at 1801 W. Oak St.

"I also live near this property, so anything that I put in that neighborhood will affect me also," he said.

He also noted there are major sidewalks near the property, he said.

Kevin Jensen, a commission member, said he understood Wanasek's concerns.

"This is dedicated as a (neighborhood) center, and it is in line with our comprehensive growth map passed by the City Council, so absent a very compelling reason to say no, it does fit in with that mold," Jensen said.

Other rezoning requests the commission approved included:

• A request from Whisinvest Realty, LLC to rezone 25 acres at 4301 S. J.B. Hunt Drive to the uptown commercial mixed-use zoning district. The property is currently zoned highway commercial, overlay and planned unit development.

• A request from Hannah Cicioni to rezone 0.61 acres at 326 E. Glenwood Ave. from the residential duplex and patio homes district to the neighborhood transition district.

• A request from Greg and Beth Allen and Daniel Ellis of Crafton Tull to rezone 2.24 acres at 5865 S. 45th St. from the agricultural zoning district to the residential single-family district.

• A request from Daniel Ellis of Crafton Tull to rezone 0.22 acres at South 27th Street and Interstate 49 from the agricultural zoning district to the highway commercial district.

The commission also approved a request from Superior Storage to waive a portion of the requirements for connectivity standards at 2600 S. 8th St.