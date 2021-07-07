Sebastian County 911 centers under review for consolidation feasibility study

FORT SMITH -- A study examining the feasibility of consolidating the 911 system in Sebastian County is moving forward again.

The Sebastian County 911 Board was briefed Tuesday by Crystal Lawrence of the Florida-based Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials International on the study that will look at consolidating the county's three call centers.

"I don't think it's a question of is it feasible," Lawrence said. "I think it's more of a question of how we get there and what model we're going to recommend."

Call centers handle individual emergency service units, including police, fire and ambulance. County Administrator Jeff Turner said they are also called emergency communications centers.

County Judge David Hudson said the study's objective is to allow the county to have the most effective and efficient response possible for emergency services. However, despite the 911 board entering into a contract for the study in 2019 and the association doing an initial briefing and onsite review afterward, Turner said work on the study was delayed due to the covid-19 pandemic.

"There was a consensus among the leaders and the stakeholders that this is the direction that we wanted to go," Turner said. "So that was the impetus as well for moving along to this level that we're at now."

The Arkansas Legislature also passed legislation a couple of years ago that established the Public Safety Act of 2019, amended the Arkansas Public Safety Communications Act of 1985 and aimed to develop a next-generation 911 system, according to the Legislature's website. Hudson said in January 2020 that this sets goals on reducing the number of call centers in Arkansas.

Hudson said Sebastian County has two primary call centers. They are the Sebastian County sheriff's office, which answers all calls outside Fort Smith and in Barling, and the Fort Smith Police Department, which answers all calls within the city. The centers then transfer emergency medical service calls to a secondary call center for Fort Smith EMS.

Lawrence said the association will review how the call centers operate, looking for things such as similarities between them. The organization also will analyze the call center facilities, as well as technology/cybersecurity capabilities, the organizational and governance structures between them, and the 911 board and where they are in terms of staffing. The association will come up with models for staffing in a "consolidated environment."

The association will provide information on the pros and cons of the consolidation model it identifies to be feasible for the county, according to Lawrence. The organization also will look at how the three centers are funded and additional money that might be available to them, such as grants.

The association will begin work on a report after leaving Sebastian County on Friday, Lawrence said. It will deliver the draft to Turner within 60 days, after which the 911 board will have two weeks to review and report any significant inaccuracies and omissions. This will be followed by an in-person presentation of the final report of the association's findings.

Lawrence said the association would visit the sheriff's office on Tuesday, the Fort Smith Police Department today and Fort Smith EMS on Thursday.

The association will provide an exit briefing at a 911 board meeting at 4 p.m. Thursday, according to Hudson.