Spa City man sentencedin 2019 killing of brother

HOT SPRINGS -- A Hot Springs man originally charged with second-degree murder after pushing his brother out of moving vehicle in 2019 during an argument over corn dogs pleaded guilty to an amended charge Tuesday.

Richard Dean Ammons, 59, who lists a Hughes Street address, pleaded guilty in Garland County Circuit Court to manslaughter for the Oct. 31, 2019, death of Johnnie Ammons, 55, and to a felony count of failure to appear. He was sentenced to five years in prison on each count, to run concurrently.

Garland County chief deputy prosecutor Kara Petro told The Sentinel-Record shortly after the sentencing that the range of punishment on the manslaughter charge was three to 10 years and that the victim's son had agreed to the plea offer of five years. She noted that Richard Ammons had no prior felony history, which was a factor in the sentencing.

According to the probable cause affidavit, at about 7:18 p.m. on Oct. 31, 2019, the Garland County sheriff's office received a 911 call about a man lying in the 800 block of Owl Creek Cutoff in Royal. The 911 caller said the man was bleeding, and LifeNet was dispatched to the scene.

Sheriff's Cpl. Jon Lane and Deputy Charles DeLaHunt arrived and found the man, later identified as Johnnie Ammons, in the roadway and noted he was bleeding from his arm. Johnnie Ammons told Lane that his brother, identified as Richard Ammons, had thrown him from a Jeep and that he had "broken his back and killed him."

Lane asked the victim what he and his brother had been arguing about, and the victim stated they had been "arguing over corn dogs," the affidavit said. Johnnie Ammons was transported to CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs, where he was pronounced dead. The affidavit notes that he had multiple scrapes and bruises along his body.

Deputies located Richard Ammons at his residence and took him to the sheriff's office for questioning. After being read his Miranda rights, he stated that he had gone to his brother's house after work to take him to the store.

He said he drove his brother to Brady Mountain One Stop, 7214 Albert Pike Road, and then to the Dollar General store across the road at 7301 Albert Pike. Richard Ammons stated that "a lot of times" his brother would stay in his Jeep and "continue to drink beer."

He said the two of them got into an argument, but he couldn't remember what the argument was about. Richard Ammons stated that "maybe I pushed him out of the Jeep."

Ammons was taken into custody on a charge of second-degree murder, punishable by up to 30 years in prison. He pleaded innocent to the charge on Nov. 1, 2019, in Garland County District Court, and a gag order limiting pretrial publicity in the case was issued.

On Nov. 8, 2019, Ammons was released on a $10,000 bond and on Dec. 30, 2019, the case was bound over to circuit court. Ammons was said to have failed to appear for a hearing in the case on May 18 of this year, and a warrant was issued. He was arrested May 27 and had remained in custody since then in lieu of bond.