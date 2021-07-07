State gets OK on plan to use relief funding

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. Education Department has signed off on Arkansas' plan for spending its share of more than $1.25 billion in American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding, Deputy Secretary Cindy Marten announced today..

The state had already received $835.5 million of the funding on March 24.

The remaining $418.6 million is scheduled to be released today, federal officials said.

Of Arkansas' American Rescue Plan money, 90% is for school district use and 10% is set aside for state-level initiatives. School districts have to spend at least 20% to address lost instructional time or learning loss among their students.

"The Department has received 40 state plans, and these are the very first approvals," Marten told reporters.

In addition to Arkansas, the District of Columbia and five other states -- Massachusetts, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Texas and Utah -- have passed muster.

Education officials "provided the department with a plan that reflects input from families, educators and other essential stakeholders as required," she said.

"This announcement will allow states to continue to build on their previous success and support the districts' efforts to quickly and safely reopen schools for full-time, in-person learning, meet social and emotional needs, and address the academic impacts of lost instructional time," she said.

Arkansas Department of Education Secretary Johnny Key welcomed the announcement.

"We are pleased that Arkansas' plan has been approved by the U.S. Department of Education and are excited to develop new programs and expand existing initiatives that will result in enhanced student learning," he said in a written statement.

"The additional $1.2 billion in federal funding will be used to support multiple educational opportunities, including the expansion of mental and emotional health programs around the state and address the academic impact of lost instructional time," he said. "We stand committed to supporting school districts as they develop and implement these new programs. Our goal is to increase student learning, as we strive to lead the nation in student-focused education."

In her remarks, Marten noted that Arkansas plans to create a tutoring corps "to recruit, prepare and support qualified tutors to provide instruction or intervention to meet academic needs of the most at-risk learners, or students that were most impacted by lost instructional time."

Members of the Arkansas Tutoring Corps will be provided with training in kindergarten-through-eighth-grade math and literacy skills and also in child and adolescent development.

Corps members, including college students planning for teaching careers, will receive stipends and will also be paid for tutoring.

Since the start of the covid-19 pandemic, Arkansas has received nearly $2 billion in relief funds for its primary and secondary schools.

All but a handful of Arkansas' 262 school districts or charter systems are receiving at least $1 million in extraordinary federal funding, with the Little Rock district receiving the most -- about $99 million.

The earlier distributions have been used for purchases of personal protective equipment against the spread of the coronavirus; cleaning and sanitizing supplies; laptops and internet connectivity for students and educators; meals for students; employee covid-19 sick leave; online academic content; and digital learning management systems.

Arkansas' more than 470,000 students had access to in-person, on-campus instruction since August, but most states did not offer on-campus instruction until late in the school year.

The statewide initiatives described in Arkansas' plan -- some of which are underway and some to be developed -- include:

• Expanded use of the SmartData Dashboard product to quickly compile student information on academics, discipline referrals and attendance rates from various sources into one online report, which can become an early alert to educators about students at risk of failure and in need of intervention.

• Teacher academies offered this summer in partnership with universities to give teachers additional credentials in online instruction, computer science instruction and special education.

• Partnership with the Arkansas State University-affiliated Arkansas Out-of -School Network to distribute and oversee grants to after-school and summer programs that are sites for educational programming or tutoring as well as for social-emotional support programs.

• A continued partnership with the Arkansas PBS television network to provide educational programming and learning guides for elementary pupils featuring the state's former Teachers of the Year.

Still other initiatives include the expanded use of the professional learning communities model of teacher collaboration to address student achievement, the continued offering to districts of state-funded learning management systems, and access to high-quality instructional materials -- all according to Arkansas' 68-page plan.

The deadlines for spending the three rounds of funding vary, with the American Rescue Plan funding -- the third round -- to be used by the end of 2024.

The federal government already had released two-thirds, or $81 billion, of the $122 billion in American Rescue Plan funds for schools.