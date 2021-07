1981, "On Golden Pond," H.F. 1982, "Gandhi," B.K. 1983, "Tender Mercies," R.D. 1984, "Amadeus," F.M.A. 1985, "Kiss of the Spider Woman," W.H. 1986, "The Color of Money," P.N. 1987, "Wall Street," M.D. 1988, "Rain Man," D.H. 1989, "My Left Foot," D.D.-L. ANSWERS: Henry Fonda Ben Kingsley Robert Duvall F. Murray Abraham William Hurt Paul Newman Michael Douglas Dustin Hoffman Daniel Day-Lewis

Print Headline: Super Quiz: Best Actors of the 1980s

