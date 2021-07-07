Teen workers gain popularity

WASHINGTON -- The owners of restaurants, amusement parks and retail shops, many of them desperate for workers, are sounding a note of gratitude this summer for teenagers.

As the U.S. economy rebounds with unexpected speed from the pandemic recession and as customer demand intensifies, high school-age kids are filling jobs that older workers can't -- or won't.

The result is that teens who are willing to bus restaurant tables or serve as water-park lifeguards are commanding $15, $17 or more an hour, and in some instances bonuses or money to help pay for school classes. The trend contrasts with the period after the 2007-09 recession, when older workers often took such jobs and teens were sometimes squeezed out.

This time, an acute labor shortage -- especially at restaurants and tourism and entertainment businesses -- has made teenage workers highly popular.

"We're very thankful they are here," said Akash Kapoor, chief executive officer of Curry Up Now. Fifty teenagers are working this summer at his five San Francisco-area Indian street-food restaurants, up from about a dozen last year.

"We may not be open if they weren't here," he said. "We need bodies."

The proportion of Americans age 16-19 who are working is higher than it's been in years. In May, 33.2% of them had jobs, the highest such percentage since 2008. Though the Labor Department reported Friday that the figure dipped to 31.9% in June, that is still higher than it was before the pandemic devastated the economy last spring.

At the Cattivella Italian restaurant in Denver, Harry Hittle, 16, is earning up to $22.50 an hour, including tips, from his job clearing restaurant tables. He's used the windfall to buy gas and insurance for his car and has splurged on a road bike and an electric guitar.

"There's never been a better time to apply for a job if you're a teen," said Mathieu Stevenson, CEO of Snagajob, an online job site for hourly work.

That's backed up by the findings of Neeta Fogg, Paul Harrington and Ishwar Khatiwada, researchers at Drexel University's Center for Labor Markets and Policy, who issue an annual forecast for the teenage summer job market. This year, they predict, will be the best summer for teenage lifeguards, ice cream scoopers and sales clerks since 2008; 31.5% of 16- to 19-year-olds will have jobs, they say.

Teenage employment had been on a long slide, leading many analysts to lament the end of summertime jobs that gave teens work experience and a chance to mingle with colleagues and customers from varying backgrounds.

In August 1978, 50% of teenagers were working, according to the U.S. Labor Department. Their employment rate hasn't been that high since. The figure began a long slide in 2000 and fell especially steeply during the previous recession. The spread of the coronavirus produced a new low: Only 26.3% of teens had jobs last summer, according to the Drexel researchers.

EMPLOYMENT EVOLUTION

The long-term drop in teen employment has reflected both broad economic shifts and personal choices. The U.S. economy includes fewer low-skill, entry-level jobs -- ready-made for teens -- than it did in the 1970s and 1980s. And the jobs that remain are increasingly likely to be taken by older workers, many of them foreign-born.

In addition, teens from affluent families, eager to secure admission to top universities, have for years chosen summer academic programs over jobs or have pursued volunteer work in hopes of polishing their applications for college. Others have spent their summers playing competitive sports.

This summer, things are different. After collapsing in spring 2020, the economy has rebounded much faster than expected. Restaurants, bars, retail shops and amusement parks have been overwhelmed by pent-up demand from consumers who had mostly hunkered down for a year or more.

Now, those businesses need employees to handle the influx and are scrambling to find enough. The vaccine rollout was just starting in April and May, when employers typically start hiring for the summer. Some of these businesses delayed their hiring decisions, unsure whether or when the economy would fully reopen.

Foreign workers, brought in on J-1 work-and-study visas, typically filled many such summer jobs. But then-President Donald Trump suspended those visas as a coronavirus precaution, and the number of U.S.-issued J-1 visas tumbled 69% in fiscal 2020 -- to 108,510, from 353,279 the year before.

ADULTS BALK

Compounding the labor squeeze, many older Americans have been slow to respond to a record number of job openings. Some have lingering health concerns or trouble arranging or affording child care at a time when schools are transitioning from remote to in-person learning.

Other adults may have been discouraged from seeking work because of generous federal unemployment benefits. Many states, however, have dropped these benefits, and they will end nationwide on Sept. 6.

At Sahara Sam's water park in West Berlin, N.J., the company lowered its minimum working age to 15 from 16 to try to recruit a larger pool of candidates.

Johnathon Miller thought he would need to wait until August, when he turned 16, to start working. But when he heard about the lowered age limit at Sahara Sam's, he applied -- and got the job. He will soon be a lifeguard, watching over the lazy river for $15 an hour, a couple of bucks more an hour than the park used to pay.

"I'm looking forward to working," Miller said.

So much so that he got a friend interested, too. "He was like, 'Whoa, they are hiring at [age] 15?'" Miller said.

Information for this article was contributed by Patty Nieberg of The Associated Press.