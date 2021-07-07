UALR names new business dean

Frank Braun, a business dean at a private university in Ohio, has been named dean of the University of Arkansas at Little Rock's College of Business, Health, and Human Services.

Braun will start Aug. 16 as leader of the largest college within UALR.

He's arriving from Baldwin Wallace University, where he's been business dean since 2018.

Braun, hired after a national search, will "bring the right expertise and direction to this position," UALR Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor Ann Bain said in a statement.

The university last year combined colleges amid declining enrollment and financial struggles, going from five to three and placing business, nursing and other degree programs together within the same college.

"I see many opportunities at UA Little Rock to cultivate transdisciplinary connections that will enrich scholarship, experiential learning, and industry engagement," Braun said in a statement.

Braun previously worked for about 19 years at Northern Kentucky University, where he held the title of associate professor.

His leadership positions outside of academia include vice president for information systems with United Dairy Farmers and chief operating officer for TouchScreen Systems, according to Braun's application materials, and he also opened a management consulting firm, Dr. Biz Analytics Ltd.

Braun earned a bachelor's degree in applied science from Miami University, a master of business administration degree from Xavier University and a doctorate in management from Case Western Reserve University.

He takes over for Jane Wayland, who retired at the end of June after 14 years at UALR. Shannon Collier-Tenison, an associate dean, has been interim dean.

Braun will earn a salary of $196,923 plus a one-time relocation reimbursement of $8,000, UALR spokeswoman Angela Parker said.