U.S. hosts Saudi royal for high-level talks

WASHINGTON -- Top Biden administration officials Tuesday hosted a brother to Saudi Arabia's powerful crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, in the highest-level such visit known since the U.S. made public intelligence findings linking the crown prince to the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The administration did not publicly disclose the visit by Prince Khalid bin Salman, Saudi Arabia's deputy defense minister, in advance. President Joe Biden had pledged to make a "pariah" of the kingdom's crown prince during his presidential campaign over Khashoggi's killing and other abuses, but his administration has instead emphasized U.S. strategic interests with Saudi Arabia.

The high-level sessions with Prince Khalid, a younger brother and confidant to the crown prince, renewed complaints that the administration was giving the Saudis a pass in the Khashoggi killing, given that nation's strategic importance as a Middle East power and a top oil producer.

"US still has their back, no matter how awfully they terrorize their citizens," Sarah Leah Whitson, who leads the Arab rights group Democracy for the Arab World, tweeted Tuesday in a criticism of administration policy.

Biden has pledged a foreign policy that follows human rights and American values. But after the February release of the U.S. findings on Mohammed bin Salman's role in Khashoggi's death, Biden told ABC News there was no precedent for the U.S. punishing a top official of a country with which it has a partnership.

Prince Khalid met briefly with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, at the Pentagon one official said, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss a meeting that was not yet made public. The Saudi prince had longer talks at the Pentagon with Colin Kahl, undersecretary of defense for policy, the official said.

Prince Khalid also was talking with national security adviser Jake Sullivan, and is to meet today with State Department undersecretary Victoria Nuland and counselor Derek Chollet, other U.S. officials said. Those officials also spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to give details about the visit.

At a briefing with reporters Tuesday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed that meetings were underway and indicated that officials may raise the topic of the killing. State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters that the U.S. officials and Saudi prince were "discussing important issues to the bilateral relationship."

Those subjects were expected to include the war in Yemen, military contracts and Saudi concerns over U.S. efforts to return to a nuclear agreement with Iran, Saudi Arabia's rival.

The prince's official travel to Washington takes place as the kingdom's rulers still keep numerous members of the royal family and peaceful advocates for more rights in detention or, allegedly, under travel bans that often apply to their relatives as well.

"Prince KBS can travel although he is working for the Crown Prince, directly involved in the murder" of Khashoggi, tweeted Lina al Hathloul. She is the sister of Loujain al Hathloul, whom Mohammed bin Salman imprisoned for more than two years after her high-profile campaign for the kingdom to allow women to drive.

Information for this article was contributed by Aya Batrawy and Zeke Miller of The Associated Press.