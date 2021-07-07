Westerman, farmers assess yields

MONTICELLO -- Benny Fratesi planned on another successful rice harvest on his Lincoln County farm. And then the June 8 flood happened.

"It delayed planting," said Fratesi, who lives in Pine Bluff. "It was strictly a lot of acres that would never be planted, especially rice, because you have to put rice in early, and it rained, rained, rained, so I wasn't able to put it in. So the rice acreage was reduced completely on my part."

Fratesi estimated he suffered significant damage from the reported 8-plus inches of rain in parts of southeast Arkansas, with Desha County sustaining 13 inches. He farms 150 acres of rice and also owns a 600-acre timberland as part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Conservation Reserve Program.

Fratesi and other southeast Arkansas farmers took part in a roundtable discussion with U.S. Rep. Bruce Westerman, R-Ark., at the Drew County Farm Bureau on Tuesday with hopes of hearing a timeline for federal assistance with flood recovery. Westerman said Congress would need to pass an appropriations bill so the Agriculture Department can send a grant to the Arkansas Department of Agriculture, where farmers can apply for relief.

Westerman said approximately $205 million in damages to southeast Arkansas farms was estimated, and that number could reach $250 million after more harvest data is sent to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson declared a state of emergency June 10 and will have to send a letter to Congress asking for a federal disaster declaration for funds to become available, Westerman said.

"The appropriation for a disaster relief, it has to go on a much larger bill, and there probably will be requests from all over the country before the summer's over, everything from forest fires to droughts to possible hurricanes or tropical storms," Westerman said.

An appropriation and spending bill could be sent to the House floor by the end of September but more likely toward the end of the year, the congressman estimated.

"Hopefully not, but it could even be out into next year before the funding is available," he said.

That would make for a long wait for farmers who were planning on a productive summer.

"It's just an unfortunate situation," said Bryan Bonds, the Jefferson County Farm Bureau president. "Here we are with an opportunity for higher crop prices, and we sustained so much damage; there's nothing you can do about it except watch it rain."

Bonds said his Moscow farm suffered damage to about 30 acres of soybeans.

He also grows cotton and corn, but did not plant any rice as usual because of the heavy precipitation from the February snowstorms.

"The fields were too wet to get in, and by the time you get to early May, you start to lose yield potential on those crops," said Bonds, who lives in White Hall.

Westerman surveyed damage to farmland in Drew County after the flood and said he felt "helpless" over what he saw.

Tuesday's roundtable, in which 13 people gathered in a small meeting room, gave Westerman a chance to hear firsthand how farmers are trying to rebound.

Westerman said farmers can reach out to state and local officials for information from FEMA on available programs to help them offset losses.

"This is an issue I need to be on top of, that I need to have my staff working on," he said. "It's always real people that get affected by this. You read about it in the paper or see it on the news, and you think that's somebody else, and then you come here and you meet farmers who have planted all these crops and saw all the floodwaters cover them, and oftentimes the crops die a slow death.

"They know all that investment is gone," Westerman said. "There's not going to be a harvest, and if there is a harvest, it's probably going to be reduced. Those are the people we're working for. Those are the people who feed us. Food is a necessity of life, and that's why the government gets involved on a lot of these issues."