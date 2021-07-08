2-year-old shot, seriously injured in Pine Bluff, police say

A 2-year-old child was seriously injured after being shot in the neck on Independence Day in Pine Bluff, police said.

The child’s mother told officers they were headed south at the intersection of East 21st Avenue and South Georgia Street around 3:30 a.m. when she heard a loud bang that sounded like a gunshot, according to a report released Thursday by the Pine Bluff Police Department.

The mother turned around, noticed the child making a “shocked” face, and saw blood on the left side of the child’s neck, police said.

Police said the girl is recovering in a Little Rock hospital.

Authorities asked anyone with information to contact the Detective Division at (870) 730-2090 or Dispatch at (870) 541-5300. Information may also be shared through Facebook messenger on the Pine Bluff police department’s page, according to a news release from the department.