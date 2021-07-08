6 UAM business students take home honors

University of Arkansas at Monticello students majoring in business administration won awards in the annual FBLA-Phi Beta Lambda statewide competition. Six UAM students earned statewide awards in their respective events, including two who also earned honors at the national competition.

State honorees and their awards were Anna Wynn, fourth place, Microeconomics; Rylan White, first place, Insurance Concepts; Caroline Tedder, third place, Sports Management and Marketing; Jamie Franks, first place, Contemporary Sports Issues; Haley Cornell, second place, Entrepreneurship Concepts; and Hannah Taylor, first place, Business Communications, according to a news release.

Taylor of Rison and White of Star City earned national competition awards during the June 2021 National Leadership Conference, according to the release.

At the state leadership conference, students compete in events testing their business knowledge and skills. Top state winners are then eligible to compete for awards at the national conference.

The UAM School of Business offers majors in accounting and business administration. Students majoring in business administration may specialize in general business, finance, management, or marketing. Students may instead earn a business minor while studying another major field, or pursue an associate of science in business degree. Details: UAMont.edu.

Future Business Leaders of America-Phi Beta Lambda Inc. is the largest career student business organization in the world, according to the release. Details: FBLA-PBL.org.