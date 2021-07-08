Arkansas State Fair to make full return in October

The Arkansas State Fair will return to its traditional format this year, including a full midway, after much of the event was scaled back last year because of the covid-19 pandemic.

Officials announced Thursday that the 2021 state fair will run Oct. 15-24 at the Arkansas State Fairgrounds. The state fair is among the largest attractions in the state, drawing an average of more than 430,000 visitors annually, according to officials.

“We have been working feverishly preparing for a full fair with safety protocols in place in consideration of covid-19,” General Manager Doug White said in a news release. “We believe it’s time to get back to a state fair experience that Arkansans have come to expect and enjoy.”

In addition to the full midway, the fair will again include rides and games, an enhanced food court, free attractions, the crowning of a fair queen, youth talent competitions, concerts, exhibits and the time-honored livestock show.

Organizers also have expanded parking areas, including a new premium parking area, in anticipation of record crowds this year. Premium parking will be $20, while general parking will be $10.

Officials also announced Thursday that Riley Green, named 2020 New Male Artist of the Year by the Academy of Country Music Awards, will headline on the main stage Oct. 23. Additional music acts will be announced in the coming weeks.

Advance fair tickets are $8 for adults, $4 for children, and can be purchased online at ArkansasStateFair.com. Admission during the fair will be $12 for adults and $6 for children.

A one-day ride band, which is good for a day of unlimited rides, is $30 in advance or $35 at during the fair.