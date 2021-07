Arkansas Travelers at a glance

Today's game

ARKANSAS TRAVELERS VS. FRISCO ROUGHRIDERS

WHEN 7:10 p.m.

WHERE Dickey-Stephens Park, North Little Rock

RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in central Arkansas

WEBSITES travs.com

PITCHERS Travs: RHP Brandon Williamson; RoughRiders: TBA

TICKETS $13 box (available in pods of 1, 2, 4, 6); $9 reserved (available in pods of 1, 2, 3, 4, 6); $7 general admission. Available only online at travs.com; no in-person sales.

PROMOTIONS Thirsty Thursday ($2 Busch Light, $3 select draft beer for Mug Club member)

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY vs. Frisco, 7:10 p.m.

FRIDAY vs. Frisco, 7:10 p.m.

SATURDAY vs. Frisco, 6:10 p.m.

SUNDAY vs. Frisco, 2:10 p.m.

MONDAY Off

TUESDAY at NW Arkansas, 7:05 p.m.

WEDNESDAY at NW Arkansas, 7:05 p.m.