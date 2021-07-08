Sections
Benefits With Friends: Poker run takes 'The Road Home'

by Carin Schoppmeyer | Today at 1:00 a.m.
Neaomie Ryan (from right) hugs Lyric Cote, 10, as he stands with his sister Zoe Griffis, mother Angela Sockrider, Sockrider‚Äôs mother Diana Holmes and aunt Linda Look Monday, November 9, 2020, during a Habitat for Humanity of Benton County ground breaking event for a new home for Sockrider at 808 N. 31st Street in Rogers. Check out nwaonline.com/201126Daily/ and nwadg.com/photos for a photo gallery.(NWA Democrat-Gazette/David Gottschalk)

Habitat for Humanity of Benton County leaders invite backers to join them on The Road Home: Poker Run on July 24. "We are partnering with Heritage Indian Motorcycle of Northwest Arkansas to host a motorcycle ride through Northwest Arkansas, with all proceeds helping build safe and affordable homes in partnership with families living in poverty."

Organizers say all vehicles are welcome on the 80- to 100-mile country road route, and registration is open to public. The ride will begin at 9 a.m. at Heritage Indian Motorcycle of Northwest Arkansas in Rogers with the first vehicle leaving Heritage at 10 a.m. The ride will conclude at the Habitat ReStore in Bentonville. Registration is $20 per rider, $5 per passenger, which includes lunch at the last stop. Optional extra hands are $5 per hand.

According to a news release, the nonprofit organization is raising money to build homes in partnership with their wait-list of five families, "many of whom have been waiting multiple years to begin construction on their home."

Cindy Acree, executive director, says: "Every day in Northwest Arkansas we have families facing uncertain futures without predictable, safe and decent housing. You do not have to lift a hammer to change the life of someone in your community. Providing money or services or land to build a forever home will change the lives of generations."

-- CARIN SCHOPPMEYER

cschoppmeyer@nwadg.com

The Road Home: Poker Run

Who: Habitat for Humanity of Benton County

What: Poker run, door prizes, 80-100 country road ride

When: 9 a.m. July 24

Where: Indian Heritage Motorcycle of NWA in Rogers

Registration: $20 per rider, $5 per passenger, $5 per optional extra hand

Information: (479) 335-5970 or cynthia@habitatbentoncountyar.org

Print Headline: Poker run takes 'The Road Home'

