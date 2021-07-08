Benefits With Friends: Poker run takes 'The Road Home'

Habitat for Humanity of Benton County leaders invite backers to join them on The Road Home: Poker Run on July 24. "We are partnering with Heritage Indian Motorcycle of Northwest Arkansas to host a motorcycle ride through Northwest Arkansas, with all proceeds helping build safe and affordable homes in partnership with families living in poverty."

Organizers say all vehicles are welcome on the 80- to 100-mile country road route, and registration is open to public. The ride will begin at 9 a.m. at Heritage Indian Motorcycle of Northwest Arkansas in Rogers with the first vehicle leaving Heritage at 10 a.m. The ride will conclude at the Habitat ReStore in Bentonville. Registration is $20 per rider, $5 per passenger, which includes lunch at the last stop. Optional extra hands are $5 per hand.

According to a news release, the nonprofit organization is raising money to build homes in partnership with their wait-list of five families, "many of whom have been waiting multiple years to begin construction on their home."

Cindy Acree, executive director, says: "Every day in Northwest Arkansas we have families facing uncertain futures without predictable, safe and decent housing. You do not have to lift a hammer to change the life of someone in your community. Providing money or services or land to build a forever home will change the lives of generations."

-- CARIN SCHOPPMEYER

cschoppmeyer@nwadg.com