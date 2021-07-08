Benton County inmate found dead in cell

BENTONVILLE -- An inmate was found dead in his cell Wednesday morning in the Benton County Jail, according to a news release from the county Sheriff's Office.

Melvin Wishon, 56, of Lowell was found unresponsive in his cell around 6:30 a.m., according to the release.

Wishon was arrested Tuesday in connection with possession of a controlled substance, first-degree terroristic threatening and second-degree battery, according to the Benton County Jail's website.

He is believed to have died of natural causes, but an investigation is underway, the release states. It said no further information was expected to be released Wednesday.