Biden set to sign order on worker opportunity

President Joe Biden plans to sign an executive order that will reduce the ability of employers to prevent workers from going to rival firms and will remove some of the state occupational licensing requirements that make it harder to land a job.

The order is designed to improve workers' opportunities in the economy, increase their chances of employment and generate more competition among U.S. employers, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Wednesday.

It was unclear when the order would be signed.

"This affects construction workers, hotel workers, many blue-collar jobs, not just high-level executives," Psaki told reporters aboard Air Force One, adding that Biden "believes that if someone offers you a better job, you should be able to take it."

The order will be a key test of whether empowering workers will lead to pay increases and smooth the way for them to move to parts of the country where their skills are most in demand. It also enables Biden to show in the 2022 congressional elections how Democratic policies are focused on workers, a key argument as Republicans have increasingly tried to frame their party as backing the working class.

The forthcoming order will direct the Federal Trade Commission to restrict and potentially bar so-called noncompete agreements, which have stopped workers in industries including fast food and technology from going to other employers for higher pay.

The order also seeks to ban "unnecessary" occupational licensing that can hurt the earning power of military spouses, skilled immigrants and former prisoners. The requirements can limit the ability of teachers or hair stylists to move across state lines, while also making some spend money at for-profit schools to affirm skills they already have. Roughly 30% of U.S. jobs require a license, according to a 2018 FTC report.

This effort builds on work begun in 2015 by the Obama administration to get states to reduce the burdens from their licensing requirements.

The order will also toughen guidance to the FTC and the Justice Department to prevent employers from sharing wage and benefits data with each other so they can suppress worker incomes. The New York Times first reported Wednesday on all the worker-focused elements of the order.

The order will depend on the ability of regulators to carry out the rules the White House seeks, and to write them in ways that survive legal challenges. And many of the policies that labor economists see as problematic, including licensing requirements, are set at the state level, leaving a limited federal role.

Still, the planned order is the most concerted effort in recent times to use the power of the federal government to tilt the playing field toward workers. It builds on years of research that has made its way from the intellectual fringes to the mainstream.

"It's increasingly appreciated that lack of competition has held down wages and that there's a lot of scope for government to improve that," said Jason Furman, who was chairman of the White House Council of Economic Advisers in the Obama administration's second term. "I don't think addressing competition issues will miraculously transform inequality in this country, but it will help. The government should be on your side when it comes to wages."

There has been some bipartisan discussion on Capitol Hill about reining in noncompete agreements, particularly after the emergence of some anger-stoking stories, such as sandwich shops and hair salons contractually barring workers from going to competitors. These disputes tend to pit incumbent businesses -- which don't want their workers to be able to quit with potentially valuable information -- against startups that want more ability to hire people at will.

Occupational licensing is also an area with potential for bipartisan agreement, uniting those who want more widespread labor market opportunity with those opposed to excessive regulation. Many more jobs require occupational licenses than in decades past, and typically a license in one state is not easily transferable to another, potentially limiting workers' ability to move to places where they can earn more. This is particularly problematic for military families, who typically have no choice but to move regularly.

Still, there are potential negative effects from the Biden approach. By creating a barrier to entry for workers entering a field, licensing may also keep wages higher for existing workers in those jobs, meaning some people may stand to lose if requirements are revoked. Moreover, research by Peter Q. Blair of Harvard and Bobby Chung of the University of Illinois suggests that women and racial minority groups experience less of a pay gap in fields that involve occupational licenses.

Information for this article was contributed by Josh Boak of The Associated Press and by Neil Irwin of The New York Times.

President Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19 vaccination program during an event in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

