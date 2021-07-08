Book distributor fined in Hungary

BUDAPEST, Hungary — Hungarian authorities have fined the distributor of a children’s book that features families led by same-sex parents, relying on a law prohibiting unfair commercial practices and fueling a debate over recent government steps seen as limiting the rights of LGBT people.

The fine comes as Hungary’s government is already under widespread scrutiny over legislation it passed last month that prohibits the depiction of homosexuality or gender reassignment to minors. The law, which is set to take effect today, was described by rights groups as an attack on the LGBT community and was rebuked by high-ranking European officials as a violation of the European Union’s values.

Speaking to the European Parliament on Wednesday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called the law “a disgrace” and warned Hungary that the EU’s executive arm would use all its powers to uphold European law.

It was amid this escalation over Hungary’s policies that a local government levied an $830 fine on the distributor of “What a Family” — a combined Hungarian translation of American author Lawrence Schimel’s books “Early One Morning” and “Bedtime, Not Playtime!” Each of Schimel’s books depicts the daily routines of a child, one with two mothers and one with two fathers.

The fine was imposed by the Pest County Government Office — the local authority responsible for the county surrounding Hungary’s capital, Budapest.

A Pest County official told the commercial television station HirTV on Tuesday that the book’s Hungarian distributor, the Foundation for Rainbow Families, had violated rules on unfair commercial practices by failing to clearly indicate that “What a Family!” contained “content which deviates from the norm.” “ The book was there among other fairy-tale books and thus committed a violation,” Pest County Commissioner Richard Tarnai said. “There is no way of knowing that this book is about a family that is different than a normal family.” In a Facebook post Wednesday, the Foundation for Rainbow Families wrote that “rainbow families are perfectly normal, ordinary families,” a reference to families with LGBT parents.

“It is important for all kids, not just ones in same-sex families, to see these families reflected in books — just as they exist in the world,” the author Schimel wrote in an email.