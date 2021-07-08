Calendar 7-8-21

Editor's Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Thursday, July 8

PBHS Class of 1960 to meet

The Pine Bluff High School Class of 1960 will meet at noon Thursday at Wright's Ranch House restaurant, 6224 Dollarway Road. Participants will discuss plans for a class reunion. Questions or updates on classmates may be made to Norma Ray at (870) 535-0303 or nlrharper@hotmail.com.

TEAM Work crime prevention advocates to meet

Advocates of an initiative called "TEAM Work" will meet Thursday at 3 p.m. at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center, 211 W. Third Ave. TEAM stands for Together Everyone Accomplishes More and it's a comprehensive strategy designed to reduce and prevent community crime/violence and to support youth and Pine Bluff Schools. Participants will meet and discuss the TEAM Work strategy to recruit volunteers for the team to improve the condition of the community, according to Rev. Jesse C. Turner, executive director of Pine Bluff Interested Citizens for Voter Registration Inc.

Friday, July 9

ASC hosts Platinum Hitz at Live@5

Pine Bluff's Platinum Hitz, a multi-instrumental and vocal R&B band, will bring old school and slow jams to the Live@5 concert series from 5-7 p.m. July 9 on the Catherine M. Bellamy Theater stage at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St. Entry is $5 for ASC members and $10 for nonmembers. Guests must be 21 or older to enter. This event is sponsored by M.K. Distributors Inc.