Deputies: Cabot woman, 30, charged in fatal shooting of boyfriend

A 30-year-old Cabot woman was arrested Wednesday in the fatal shooting of her boyfriend, authorities said.

Deputies responded to the 10000 block of Mundo Road in reference to a shooting Wednesday and found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to a Pulaski County sheriff’s office report. Authorities said he died at the scene.

The victim was identified as 34-year-old Joshua Olscwa of Jacksonville, according to a Twitter post by the sheriff’s office.

Brandy Ann Copeland was on scene and told deputies she shot him and threw the gun in the woods, deputies said. She was arrested and transported to the Pulaski County jail on one count each of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by certain persons.

Copeland remained in the jail Thursday morning with no bond listed, an online inmate roster indicates.