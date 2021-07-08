Drug death adds to suspect's charges

A federal grand jury indicted a Little Rock man Tuesday on charges of distributing the fentanyl that may have led to the death of a McGehee woman.

Jemel Foster, 31, who had been indicted on fentanyl-distribution counts earlier this year, was indicted on charges of distributing fentanyl resulting in death, according to a news release from the the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas.

In January, Foster was charged with possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

According to prosecutors, Foster was arrested after he sold 1½ grams of fentanyl to Kayleigh Walser on Jan. 11. Walser was found dead the next morning from a suspected overdose, according to prosecutors.

Police found evidence from Walser's cellphone that eventually led them to Foster. Police then used Walser's cellphone to arrange a meeting with Foster, where they took him into custody, according to authorities.

A judge ordered Foster to remain in detention as he awaits trial after prosecutors presented evidence in court about the overdose death of Walser.