Drug, threat counts filed in Jacksonville

A Jacksonville man faces six drug-related charges after he was arrested early Tuesday, according to a report.

Jacksonville police responded at 8:30 a.m. to the Swiss Village Apartments at 1001 Quince Hill Road on an assault call and found Calvin Kelso, 25, hiding in the backyard of his residence, the report said.

Witnesses told police that Kelso assaulted a girl and told another person he would kill him as Kelso held a firearm, according to the report.

Kelso was arrested and found with various drugs and paraphernalia, the report said.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock » arkansasonline.com/lrcrime/]

He was taken to the Pulaski County jail where his bail is $50,000. Kelso is charged with felony aggravated assault; felony terroristic threatening; felony possession of a firearm by certain persons; felony simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms; felony possession of Schedule II drugs; felony possession of Schedule IV drugs; misdemeanor possession of Schedule VI drugs; and two misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Prisoner accused of hitting jail mate

A Pulaski County inmate struck another inmate in the face during an altercation Tuesday evening, according to an arrest report.

Aaron Beasley, 23, of Little Rock, who was in jail from a 2019 battery arrest with warrants served, struck the other inmate in the face just before 10:30 p.m., according to the report.

He now is charged with an additional battery charge.