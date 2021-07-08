EDITORIAL: Bully for them

The CNN correspondent who covered the celebrations of the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party's founding said Xi Jinping, the current president of Red China, told it with the bark off in front of his fellow citizens and Party members. Before the audience of tens of thousands at Tiananmen Square, Comrade Xi warned the world against bullying the ChiComs or their country on the mainland.

"Anyone who dares to try will find their heads bashed bloody against a great wall of steel forged by over 1.4 billion Chinese people," he declared, according to the report. The audience cheered. Surely they know what's good for them.

Later on, it seems, the president's words were "softened" for release by the government in Beijing. No telling if the president-for-life had second thoughts, or if his PR people thought his comments were in poor form, but all that bashing of bloody heads didn't make it into the official record. Or at least not into the English translation. Down the memory hole.

For one of the world's biggest bullies to warn against bullying is rich. In mid-June, the government in Beijing sent 28 air force planes--including fighters and nuclear-capable bombers--toward Taiwan's air defense zone in a sign of strength, and a sign of intimidation. The U.S. Sun reported last week that state-controlled media (there is no other kind in Red China) published plans for the invasion of Taiwan for all the world to see, and fear. A key magazine on the mainland published the three-stage plans, including attacks on bases, cruise missile strikes, then an all-out invasion. Why would a state mouthpiece of a communist government detail operational plans for an attack on another nation if not to bully? And harass. And make the world nervous. Can there be any other reason?

But the party must go on. And it did in Beijing while Mr. Xi pounded the table.

The Chinese people "will never allow any foreign force to bully, oppress or enslave us," Comrade Xi thundered. We'd bet a dollar (American) that nobody in the speaker's lineup that day mentioned the term "Uyghurs" or the detention of at least a million of them in re-education camps in the Xinjiang province. The people in that Muslim minority know what it means to be enslaved.

The general secretary continued: "We will stay true to the letter and spirit of the principle of One Country, Two Systems, under which the people of Hong Kong administer Hong Kong, and the people of Macao administer Macao, both with a high degree of autonomy."

Wonderful! This would be great news--except that every action the ChiComs have taken since before the pandemic began screams exactly the opposite.

We note that Hong Kong's annual July 1 pro-democracy march was canceled this year for the first time in nearly two decades. And dispatches say that thousands of police patrolled the streets of the city during Mr. Xi's speech, looking for signs of trouble. When some citizens held up hand signals in defiance of their rulers, a la "The Hunger Games," those troublemakers were whisked away by authorities.

"No one should underestimate the great resolve," Comrade Xi added, "the strong will, and the extraordinary ability of the Chinese people to defend their national sovereignty and territorial integrity."

One wonders: Which Chinese people was he talking about? Surely he wasn't talking about the free Chinese on Taiwan. For his words would turn the Party's policy regarding the island nation on its head.

"We are eager to learn what lessons we can from the achievements of other cultures, and welcome helpful suggestions and constructive criticism. We will not, however, accept sanctimonious preaching from those who feel they have the right to lecture us."

We can all make our own lists about which countries he must be referencing.

It is doubtful any criticism of Mr. Xi's speech will reach his ears or eyes. State media has been full of the 100th anniversary activities, but mostly the reports are glowing. And those reports repeat just what their leaders have said minutes before. Even the Internet is censored there. Xi Jinping will not be accused of hypocrisy. Not where he could hear it.

What's next? The next speech by a high-ranking member of the ChiComs might actually fuss at the rest of the world for stealing their intellectual properties. At this point, nothing would surprise.