Federal judge won’t block parts of Georgia voting law

ATLANTA — A federal judge on Wednesday declined to block some challenged sections of Georgia’s new election law ahead of two runoff elections next week, but he didn’t rule out the possibility for future elections.

Election integrity activists had asked U.S. District Judge J.P. Boulee to prohibit the state from enforcing sections of the new law that have to do with observation of elections, as well as a new deadline for requesting absentee ballots. Their request arose from one of eight federal lawsuits challenging the new law.

The Republican-backed overhaul of election rules enacted this year has been blasted by Democrats and others who say it creates unnecessary obstacles to voting, particularly for Black and Hispanic people. Most of the lawsuits, including one filed last month by the U.S. Department of Justice, challenge the parts of law that critics say threaten voting rights.

The targeted request that led to Wednesday’s ruling didn’t focus on the most commonly criticized parts of the law.

The activists said the challenged sections of the law criminalize normal election observation activities and could intimidate voters and others . A tighter absentee ballot request deadline makes it virtually impossible to request an absentee ballot for a runoff, they argue.