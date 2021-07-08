Finalists for dean's post set visits

Three finalists for dean at the University of Arkansas Clinton School of Public Service will visit the Little Rock campus beginning July 26.

"We have a truly unique asset in the Clinton School of Public Service and the high quality of our three finalists is a testament to the school's growing reputation and to the hard work of our search committee," University of Arkansas System President Donald Bobbitt said in announcing the finalists Wednesday.

The finalists are looking to replace Skip Rutherford, who retired, effective June 30, after serving as top administrator for the school since 2006. The finalists are:

• Lara M. Brown, professor of political management and director of the George Washington University Graduate School of Political Management. Brown earned bachelor's, master's and doctoral degrees in political science at the University of California, Los Angeles and a master's in American politics and public policy from the University of Arizona. She visits July 26.

• Victoria M. DeFrancesco Soto, senior lecturer and assistant dean for civic engagement at University of Texas at Austin LBJ School of Public Affairs. DeFrancesco Soto earned a bachelor's degree in political science and Latin American studies from the University of Arizona and master's and doctoral degrees in political science from Duke University. She visits July 28.

• Mitchell B. Lerner, professor of history and director of the Ohio State University East Asian Studies Center. Lerner earned a bachelor's degree in American studies from Brandeis University and a master's degree in American studies and master's and doctoral degrees in history from the University of Texas at Austin. He visits Aug. 5.

Bobbitt on June 23 named Susan Hoffpauir, professor and academic dean at the Clinton School, as interim dean.