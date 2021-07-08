Florida effort shifts to recovery mission

SURFSIDE, Fla. -- Emergency workers gave up Wednesday on any hope of finding survivors in a collapsed Florida condominium, telling sobbing families that there was "no chance of life" in the rubble as crews shifted their efforts to recovering more remains.

The confirmed death toll hit 54 as authorities said they had located 18 more victims, the highest number recorded in a day. Leaders had continued to project hope for survivors, but they said the odds were turning against them as crews have found only bodies in the ruins of the Champlain Towers South building since the immediate aftermath of the disaster.

"At this point, we have truly exhausted every option available to us in the search-and-rescue mission," Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said at a Wednesday evening news conference where officials said 33 victims have been identified.

The formal transition from rescue to recovery was to take place at midnight, with a moment of silence scheduled for shortly after 7 p.m., officials said.

Workers continued to comb through the wreckage using shovels, drills and heavy machinery including backhoes on Wednesday, while engineers probed the structural integrity of the remains with ground-penetrating radar. Crews have moved more than 5 million pounds of concrete since the early-morning collapse June 24.

"We've been exhausting every effort," Miami-Dade County Fire Rescue Chief Alan Cominsky said.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XDg2LPVadZ8]

Since the demolition of the remaining part of the building Sunday night, 22 victims have been recovered from the rubble. Officials have said the demolition allows rescue workers to search a wider area.

But hopes of finding "void" spaces in the debris where a survivor might be trapped have so far gone unfulfilled.

Some of those voids did exist, mostly in the basement and the parking garage, but no survivors emerged. Because the building fell in the early hours, many people were found dead in their beds.

No one has been pulled out alive since the first hours after the 12-story Champlain Towers South building fell.

Miami-Dade Assistant Fire Chief Raide Jadallah told families at a private briefing that crews would stop using rescue dogs and listening devices but would continue to search for remains.

"Our sole responsibility at this point is to bring closure," he said, as relatives cried nearby.

For two weeks, rescue crews have looked for spaces in the rubble large enough to harbor survivors. But they now say the likelihood of finding anyone alive is almost nil.

"We noticed the stress, the force of the pressure of the walls and the floors just pretty much again sustained no chance of life," Jadallah said.

But the switch to a recovery mission will be more careful than many people assume.

"When we say recovery, people think that means a big bulldozer comes and takes all debris to a big warehouse. ... It's not the reality," said Israeli Col. Golan Vach, who leads a specialized search-and-rescue unit of the Israel Defense Forces that is working with the South Florida crews. "The reality is that we work with machines, we know where to dig, where to look. We search by hand; we find the victims and the relatives, and we pull them out very carefully."

"Our first responders have truly searched that pile every single day since the collapse as if they were searching for their loved ones," Levine Cava said.

FAMILIES' STRUGGLE

After initially hoping for miraculous rescues, families have slowly braced themselves for the news that their relatives did not survive.

Pablo Rodriguez, whose mother and grandmother lived in unit 1211, said he was not jarred by the grim shift in tone, though he knew other families would be devastated. As he saw video of the collapse, he said, he knew his loved ones were dead. "To be honest, it's been a search-and-recovery from Day 1," he said.

But with the cause of the building's sudden failure still unclear and many victims yet to be recovered, scores of families are still seeking closure.

"We can't even properly begin the grieving process because we're still waiting," Rodriguez said. "They still haven't found them. They're still listed as missing. ... We don't how long it's going to take. We're just kind of stuck in limbo."

"For some, what they're telling us, it's almost a sense of relief when they already know [that someone has died] and they can just start to put an end to that chapter and start to move on," said Miami-Dade firefighter and paramedic Maggie Castro, who has updated families daily.

Miami-Dade police publicly identified three more victims Wednesday: Graciela Cattarossi, 86; Gino Cattarossi, 89; and Simon Segal, 80. Their remains were recovered from the site Tuesday, police said.

AGING BUILDINGS

Speaking in Tallahassee, Gov. Ron DeSantis wouldn't commit to increasing state oversight of Florida's aging high-rise buildings, suggesting that Champlain Towers South's collapse may have been an isolated incident. "I think this building had problems from the start, let's just put it that way," he said.

Naum Lusky, president of the Champlain Towers North condo association, said engineers hired by the city arrived Tuesday to conduct three days of tests at the building, which has a similar design and was built at about the same time as Champlain Towers South.

"They are checking from one end of the building to the other, and everything is fine," Lusky said.

Since the south building collapsed, he has insisted that his tower is safe because his association kept up the maintenance and did not allow problems to fester.

Many residents were concerned enough about the south tower tragedy to move out, but some were not.

Building inspectors continued to check the safety of other residential towers in the area. Levine Cava said officials had examined 40 buildings and found structural issues in one. A three-story, 24-unit building in Miami Beach was evacuated Saturday night after an inspector discovered a flooring-system failure in a vacant unit. Last week, a 10-story condo in North Miami Beach was evacuated after officials deemed it "structurally and electrically unsafe."

LAWSUITS FILED

Lawsuits related to the collapse are piling up amid the ongoing rescue efforts. A circuit judge in downtown Miami, Michael Hanzman, has agreed to hear all the cases in his courtroom to streamline the process.

Authorities are launching a grand jury investigation into the collapse, and at least six lawsuits have been filed by Champlain Towers families.

Jorge Silva, one of the lawyers who volunteered, said the next steps are to identify contractors and other potential third parties that may share responsibility for the disaster. The building's insurance policy won't be large enough to cover the anticipated damages, Silva said, so Hanzman called on the lawyers to find additional ways to help make victims whole.

With nearly 100 people still unaccounted for and the cause of the collapse not yet known, it could take weeks for attorneys to get a full accounting of the potentially liable parties and the scope of the damages, Silva said.

Hanzman added: "There's not a sufficient amount of money in the world that can compensate for this."

A support fund set up for the victims and their families has raised more than $1.7 million and an additional $1.3 million in promised funds, officials said. Survivors were given information on what to expect and how to receive the funds. Officials were still trying to find housing for some survivors.

Information for this article was contributed by Terry Spencer and Adriana Gomez Licon of The Associated Press; by Lori Rozsa, Derek Hawkins, Max Hauptman, Hannah Knowles and Mark Berman of The Washington Post; and by Martin Vassolo, Samantha J. Gross, Ben Conarck and Mary Ellen Klas of the Miami Herald (TNS).

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava pauses Wednesday during a news conference about the collapsed condo in Surfside, Fla. “At this point, we have truly exhausted every option available to us in the search-and-rescue mission,” she said as officials shifted efforts from rescue to recovery. (The New York Times/Saul Martinez)

Gini Gonte visits the Surfside Wall of Hope & Memorial on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, as she honors her friends Nancy Kress Levin and Jay Kleiman, who lost their lives after the collapse of the Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Fla. (Al Diaz/Miami Herald via AP)

Search and rescue team members depart after working the debris field of the Champlain Towers South condo, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. (Al Diaz/Miami Herald via AP)

Momentos, personal items and flowers are seen displayed at the Surfside Wall of Hope & Memorial on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. The display honors those who died during the collapse of the 12-story oceanfront condo, Champlain Towers South in Surfside. (Al Diaz/Miami Herald via AP)

Momentos and flowers are seen displayed at the Surfside Wall of Hope & Memorial on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, for those who died during the collapse of the 12-story oceanfront condo, Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Fla. No one has been rescued from the site since the first hours after the building collapsed on June 24 when many of its residents were asleep. (Al Diaz/Miami Herald via AP)

Large sections of concrete are transported from the debris field of the 12-story oceanfront condo, Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Fla., on Wednesday, July 7, 2021. No one has been rescued from the site since the first hours after the building collapsed on June 24 when many of its residents were asleep. (Al Diaz/Miami Herald via AP)

Search and rescue team members depart after working the debris field of the 12-story oceanfront condo, Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Fla., Wednesday, July 7, 2021. No one has been rescued from the site since the first hours after the building collapsed on June 24 when many of its residents were asleep. (Al Diaz/Miami Herald via AP)

Momentos, personal items and flowers are seen displayed at the Surfside Wall of Hope & Memorial on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. The display honors those who died during the collapse of the 12-story oceanfront condo, Champlain Towers South in Surfside (Al Diaz/Miami Herald via AP)

A police officer walks past the collapsed and demolished Champlain Towers South condominium building, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)