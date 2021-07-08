Fort Smith's inclusive playground approved; parks funding use debated

FORT SMITH -- The Parks and Recreation Department on Tuesday night was given the green light to build the first playground of its kind in the city, but not without discussion on how money is spent on parks.

The city Board of Directors voted 6-1 to approve $1.03 million for a contract to construct the city's first inclusive playground with rubber impact surfacing near Spradling Avenue on the Arkansas River. The playground will be done in October and complete in Spring 2022 once a restroom is installed and operational, said Parks Director Doug Reinert.

The lone "no" vote came from Ward 4 Director George Catsavis, who argued the money allocated for the playground could be spent upkeeping or improving other parks in the city. While other directors spoke highly of the project, they also spoke of the need to take care of what they already have.

"I love the project, and I want to see it completed -- I guess I just wanted to register my expectation that the park maintenance go up," said At-Large Director Robyn Dawson.

At-Large Director Kevin Settle asked Reinert to look for state grants to pay for some of the playground, which Reinert said will "set the benchmark" for playgrounds in the city. Settle said the project will be unique for the area.

The Parks Department is estimated to spend $6.5 million in projects, operating costs and capital equipment in fiscal 2021, according to the department capital improvement plan. More than $2.77 million comes from the city's 1/4% sales tax, which is split evenly between the Parks and Fire departments.

The city manages 33 parks within its boundaries, Reinert said.

"We have so many parks. A lot of the equipment is rusting out, the mulch is awful, the landscaping, the yard cutting, and we just keep spending, spending, spending for more parks, and we can't even take care of what we've got," Catsavis said. "I mean, I'm all for the kids having nice places, but my god, I mean, a million dollars would go a long way to redoing our older parks and bringing them up to standards."

City Administrator Carl Geffken said administration will request money for additional parks staff in the city's 2022 budget. Reinert said the department has "not lost focus" of replacing older equipment.

Ward 3 Director Lavon Morton reiterated Dawson's and Catsavis' notion the city needs to maintain its parks. He said the city could consider hiring outside contractors to do some of the upkeep.

At-Large Director Neal Martin suggested the city expand the parks they already have. Ward 2 Director Andre Good mentioned there are park improvements and repairs that have been discussed in the past, such as for the Creekmore bath house or Martin Luther King Jr. Park.

"We can't forget about things we've talked about in the past because we have something new and hot right in front of us," Good said.

Following Martin's line of thought, the playground near Spradling Avenue will not be the city's first inclusive playground -- the city constructed another at Harley Wilson Park at just under $200,000. But it's the first with impact surfacing.

While Morton raised concern about park upkeep, he also noted projects like this help recruit employers to the city because they're amenities for families. Mayor George McGill agreed.

"These things pay for themselves in return when businesses choose us. These are great investments, and we should be proud of the things we're doing in our parks, because it does have an impact when people ask, 'Why should we come to Fort Smith?'" McGill said.

Jarred Rego, Ward 1 director and vice mayor, encouraged the city's social media managers to share the projections of the playground. He said this would illustrate what the sales tax can do.

The tax will sunset Sept. 30, 2022, if not renewed.