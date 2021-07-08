Gas hits $2.84 in state as oil rises

Oil and gas prices are at their highest levels in years this week as the U.S. economy struggles to emerge from the coronavirus pandemic.

West Texas Intermediate crude, the U.S. oil-price benchmark, fell to $72.11 a barrel on Wednesday, down from $76.98 on Tuesday, its highest level in six years, as OPEC, Russia and their allies failed to agree on production increases. Oil prices are about $10 a barrel higher than they were in mid-May.

Reflecting the increase in crude prices, the average price of a gallon of gasoline in the U.S. has risen to $3.13, according to AAA, up from $3.05 a month ago. A year ago, as the coronavirus kept many people at home, gas was priced about $2.18 a gallon. The auto club said that it expects prices to increase another 10 cents to 20 cents through the end of August.

Gasoline in Arkansas remains at the low end of the price range nationally at $2.84 a gallon on average, according to AAA, up 3 cents from a week ago. Cheaper gas can be found in Little Rock, Hot Springs, Fort Smith and Pine Bluff. A year ago, gas was $1.87 a gallon on average in Arkansas.

The recent jump in price is a response to consumers and businesses returning to pre-pandemic spending levels after "demand and all energy products collapsed a year ago," said Michael Pakko, chief economist at the Institute for Economic Advancement at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

There are enough stockpiles available, but levels are being stripped by summer travel demand, he said. Gasoline inventories increased this week, but remain at or below levels from last year, according to Stephens Inc. Meanwhile, demand is up 31% in the second quarter from a year ago.

"People are ready to get back on the roads," Pakko said.

Longer term, crude oil prices, which comprise more than half of the price of gasoline, are rising on pent-up demand, he said, but there is a great deal of uncertainty surrounding that.

A year ago, during the peak of the pandemic, the price of crude oil crashed on declining demand, leading OPEC and its allies to cut production to prop up prices. Demand has been recovering as the world emerges from the pandemic, but production has not kept pace. OPEC ministers on Monday canceled a teleconference to discuss increasing output. The group did not reschedule.

Along with higher gas prices, businesses and consumers are facing product shortages, hiring difficulties, conflicting public health guidance, among other challenges linked to the pandemic.

Pakko said that the U.S. is far removed from a possible recession, but price pressures are likely to give headaches to businesses big and small.

Consumers can expect prices of goods to increase as businesses pass along higher transportation and fuel costs. Smaller businesses with lower margins may have less wiggle room to raise prices, which would put a strain on operating costs, Pakko said. Others may have no problem raising prices to compensate, but may struggle in areas that their larger counterparts don't, he said.