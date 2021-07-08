Georgia tight end says yes to Hogs

University of Arkansas tight end target Tyrus Washington orally committed to the Hogs on Wednesday.

Washington, 6-4, 230 pounds, Leesburg (Ga.) Lee County, accumulated more than 20 scholarship offers during the recruiting process from South Carolina, Tennessee, Nebraska, Central Florida, Georgia Tech, North Carolina State, Vanderbilt, Kansas State and other programs.

He made an official visit to Fayetteville on June 4-6 and then visited Cincinnati and Central Florida before announcing his decision to be a Razorback.

He said Fayetteville is much like his hometown.

"Not like the big city," he said after his visit. "You can drive any way you want without getting into traffic. It's out in the open. It's just better. I don't like being in traffic, big buildings and all of that. I don't like that type of stuff."

Assistant coach Cody Kennedy was recruiting Washington as the tight ends coach, but he's now the offensive line coach after Brad Davis' departure to LSU.

Former Razorbacks quarterback and NFL offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains was hired as Arkansas' tight end coach. Washington was impressed with Loggains' NFL credentials.

Washington had 15 receptions and 4 touchdowns while having 15 knockdown blocks as a junior. His teammate and highly touted linebacker Jaron Willis also visited the Hogs on June 4-6. He's currently committed to Georgia Tech.

Arkansas had 12 pledges for the 2021 class at this time last year. Washington is the Hogs' 15th commitment for the 2022 class.

Oral commitments are nonbinding.

-- Richard Davenport

BASKETBALL

UCA men announce conference schedule

The University of Central Arkansas men's team announced Wednesday its first conference schedule as members of the Atlantic Sun Conference.

UCA will compete in the ASUN West Division along with Eastern Kentucky, Jacksonville State, North Alabama, Lipscomb and Bellarmine. The East Division consists of Kennesaw State, Florida Gulf Coast, Jacksonville, North Florida, Stetson and Liberty.

The Bears begin conference play against fellow newcomer Eastern Kentucky on Jan. 6 in Richmond, Ky. UCA then hosts Lipscomb on Jan. 8 in the first of six conference doubleheaders with the women's team. The Bears play at Bellarmine in Louisville, Ky., on Jan. 13 before hosting consecutive games against North Alabama (Jan. 15), Jacksonville State (Jan. 20) and Liberty (Jan. 22). They end the month with road games against North Florida on Jan. 27 and Jacksonville on Jan. 29.

UCA also begins February against Florida schools when it hosts Florida Gulf Coast on Feb. 3 and Stetson on Feb. 5. The Bears go back on the road Feb. 9 at Kennesaw State and Feb. 12 at Jacksonville State before hosting Bellarmine on Feb. 16 and Eastern Kentucky on Feb. 19. UCA closes its season with road games at North Alabama on Feb. 23 and at Lipscomb on Feb. 26.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services