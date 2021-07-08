Gun range opening in Pineville

PINEVILLE -- The Outlaw Ridge sporting clays and gun range, located on Jesse James Road and named after the outlaw himself, will have a soft opening today, following two years of preparation from owners CJ and Donise Malone.

The shooting range, available by reservation and open Thursday through Sunday, will offer a variety of options, including a sporting clay course, a pistol range and a rifle range.

Co-owner CJ Malone said he and his wife's goal for The Outlaw Ridge is to provide a safe and fun shooting range for a variety of people.

"It's going to add opportunity," Malone said. "Opportunity for game hunters, shooting enthusiasts, corporate teams, nonprofit groups and gun owners seeking a place to practice."

Malone said part of the reason he and his wife want to offer a shooting range is there isn't one nearby that offers the variety of services he plans to offer.

"There's nothing available right now, basically, unless you're on your own property," Malone said. "There is a skeet range in Decatur, Arkansas, there's a target range in Bella Vista, and then there's a Gunsmoke Sporting Clays in Garfield. But we are different than all of them in that we offer a combination sporting clay course with a competition shootout, pistol range, rifle range and event space."

Donise Malone, co-owner and wife of CJ Malone, said she is looking forward to offering an environment for customers that prioritizes safety and the customer experience during the months of March to November.

"We wanted someplace that people could come to have fun, but also be safe," Donise Malone said. "We require all the safety. You have to wear ear protection and eye protection. We want them to have fun, but we also want them to be safe."

Donise Malone said there is a safety tutorial available on The Outlaw Ridge website that first-time shooters have to view before booking a reservation at the range. She said one of the features of the business is the couple is able to teach individuals how to properly use guns. The couple said they've trained individuals who have questions about firearms they own and can practice shooting those firearms at the Outlaw Ridge.

"You don't see this type of activity in this area much," Donise Malone said. "So, it opens up something that's a little bit new, a little bit exciting for people. It's kind of like an adult game."