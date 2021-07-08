Gymnast Simone Biles to headline October show in North Little Rock

Gymnast Simone Biles headlines the Athleta Presents Gold Over America Tour, with a 7 p.m. Oct. 10 stop at North Little Rock's Simmons Bank Arena.

Tickets — $28.50-$148.50 — for what is being billed as a “high-energy, gymnastics-meets-pop-concert spectacular” centering on an all-star team of female gymnastic champions go on sale at 10 a.m. July 22 via the arena box office or at Ticketmaster.com.

For information on VIP packages and a chance to participate in the show finale, visit GoldOverAmericaTour.com.

Joining Biles will be Laurie Hernandez, winner of gold and silver medals at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics; Katelyn Ohashi, NCAA National Champion; Morgan Hurd, winner of three gold medals in 2019 and 2020 at the Tokyo World Cup; Peng-Peng Lee, winner of the 2018 NCAA National championships, where she achieved 10 perfect 10s; Danusia Francis, Jamaican qualifier for the 2021 Tokyo games; and eight-time U.S. National Team member Jordan Chiles.

Each gymnast will perform segments from their routine; the show will also include career-highlight and personal videos, spoken-word segments and a crew of gymnastic dancers.

The 35-city tour kicks off Sept. 21 in Tucson, Ariz., and concludes Nov. 7 in Boston. Athleta, a women’s apparel brand, is the title sponsor.