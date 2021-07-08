Haitian president assassinated by raiding gunmen

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti -- A squad of gunmen assassinated Haitian President Jovenel Moise and wounded his wife in a raid on their home early Wednesday, and police killed four suspects and arrested two others hours later amid growing chaos in a country already enduring gang violence and protests of Moise's rule.

Three police officers held hostage by the suspected gunmen were freed late Wednesday, said Leon Charles, chief of Haiti's National Police.

Interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph said the police and military were in control of security in Haiti, the poorest country in the Americas and a place where a history of dictatorship and political upheaval have long stymied the consolidation of democratic rule.

Joseph called for an international investigation into the assassination, said that elections scheduled for later this year should be held, and pledged to work with Moise's allies and opponents alike.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qmf1kMYlCDg]

The attack by gunmen whom Haitian authorities described as "commandos" spurred authorities to declare a "state of seige" in the country and close the international airport, with government forces stepping up to secure the country. The neighboring Dominican Republic announced the closure of the border between the two countries.

Joseph appealed to Haitians to remain calm, and he called on "all the forces of the nation to accompany us in this battle, in the continuity of the state because democracy and the republic must win."

President Joe Biden condemned what he called a "heinous act."

"We stand ready to assist as we continue to work for a safe and secure Haiti," he said in a statement. Speaking to reporters at the White House, he called the attack "very worrisome" and said that "we need a lot more information."

Joseph said Wednesday that Moise was killed by unidentified assailants in an "odious, inhuman and barbaric" attack. They carried large-caliber weapons and spoke Spanish and English in the Creole- and French-speaking country, Joseph said. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Neighbors heard the outbreak of heavy machine-gun fire shortly after 1 a.m., with intense fighting coming in spurts of 10 to 15 minutes for more than an hour.

"The weapons I heard, I had never heard in Haiti before," said Ralph Chevry, a board member of the Haiti Center for Socio Economic Policyin Port-au-Prince, the capital. He lives just over a mile from the president's residence and said he heard the fighting clearly.

Chevry said neighbors heard the assailants speaking in Spanish. In audio recordings purportedly made during the attack, which could not be verified by The Washington Post, at least one man with an American accent speaks in English, claiming to be from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

"DEA operation. Everybody stand down," the man says in what sounds like a Southern accent.

U.S. officials strongly denied the claim. The Biden administration has supported Moise.

"It sounded like a ruse, a tactic," Chevry said.

Bocchit Edmond, the Haitian ambassador to the U.S., said the attack on Moise "was carried out by foreign mercenaries and professional killers -- well-orchestrated."

Edmond said plans were being made to transfer the nation's first lady, Martine, to Miami for medical care. He said the Haitian government has been in contact with the State Department and the White House and has requested assistance in boosting Haiti's police force and armed forces.

In the wake of the assault Wednesday, a sense of fear lingered in the streets of the Haitian capital.

"The news has shaken us," said Clifordson Desir, a Port-au-Prince electrician. "If the first man of the country can be killed like that, the population is not safe."

Joseph requested an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council. The state of siege grants broad powers to the government to search homes and property, restrict the right to gather and control the roads, among other measures.

Compounding the crisis is a lack of clarity over who now leads the country. Joseph, the foreign minister, was supposed to step down as interim prime minister after the appointment Monday of neurosurgeon Ariel Henry as Haiti's new prime minister. The Supreme Court's chief justice, who might be expected to help provide stability in a crisis, died recently of covid-19.

Moise, 53, dissolved parliament in January 2020 and ruled by decree as opponents and protesters demanded that he step down.

Gang violence and the coronavirus outbreak are both worsening. A shooting rampage in the streets of Port-au-Prince last week left at least 15 people dead. At least 278 Haitians have been killed this year in attacks that have led some citizens to flee the capital, traveling by boat or plane to avoid dangerous, gang-controlled roads.

"The president was assassinated in his own house," said Pierre Esperance, director of Haiti's National Human Rights Defense Network. "Do you see our situation? It is terrible! We are not safe."

"We don't know who did this, what their end game is, what else they have planned," said Jonathan Katz, who previously covered Haiti for The Associated Press, noting that Moise had a long list of enemies. "There were a lot of people who wanted him gone. And there were a lot of people whom he wanted gone."

"It seems to be a pretty well-financed operation," he said, adding that it could take days to piece together what happened. "That's the question: Who's behind it, and what do they want?"

The U.S. Embassy in Port-au-Prince said it was restricting U.S. citizen staffers to the embassy compound until further notice. The embassy said it would shut down, and it recommended against unnecessary travel in the area.

Moise was elected to a five-year presidential term in 2016, but a dispute over the election results delayed the start of his tenure by a year. He insisted the delay entitled him to remain president for an additional year. His opponents disagreed. In February, when the opponents said his term ended, one faction declared Supreme Court Judge Joseph Mecene Jean-Louis as interim president.

Moise condemned the move as a coup attempt, and 23 opponents were arrested.

The dispute sparked a constitutional crisis in the Western Hemisphere's poorest nation. Fighting between rival gangs and police in the capital in recent weeks has displaced thousands of people, according to the United Nations.

"The unprecedented level of violence and subsequent displacements is creating a host of secondary issues, such as the disruption of community-level social functioning, family separation, increased financial burdens on host families, forced school closures, loss of livelihoods and a general fear among the affected populations," the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reported last month. Prices for basic necessities are surging.

Human-rights activists have accused Moise's government of having ties to street gangs. His critics say he sought to subvert Haiti's teetering democracy to hold on to power. But Moise gained the backing of the Trump and Biden administrations, in part because of his willingness to take on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

In late June, Moise's government announced a new date for a constitutional referendum. It had postponed the vote twice, citing the country's coronavirus outbreak. The opposition demanded he step down in recent months, saying he was leading Haiti toward yet another grim period of authoritarianism.

Under Moise's plan, Haiti is to hold the referendum Sept. 26, along with previously scheduled presidential and legislative elections.

For decades, Haitians have battled poverty preceded by years of military rule and dictatorship.

The country has struggled to recover from a 2010 earthquake, which killed more than 200,000 Haitians and left 1.5 million homeless. The natural disaster led to an influx of international aid and humanitarian groups. But many Haitians say they have seen little improvement in their quality of life, leaving many feeling hopeless and disillusioned by international interventions and claims of assistance.

Information for this article was contributed by Widlore Merancourt, Anthony Faiola, Miriam Berger, Andre Paultre, Devlin Barrett and Cleve R. Wootson Jr. of The Washington Post; and by Evens Sanon, Danica Coto, Edith M. Lederer, Joshua Goodman and Ben Fox of The Associated Press.

President Jovenel Moise and his wife, Martine, attend an Oct. 17, 2019, ceremony on the anniversary of the death of Haitian revolution leader Jean-Jacques Dessalines in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. The event was held amid heavy security for what is usually a public celebration. (AP/Rebecca Blackwell)