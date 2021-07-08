DEAR READERS: Make sure kids and teens get good information on covid from lots of different sources, not just from their friends and social media. Do your homework; make sure you understand as many ins and outs about the virus as you can, and sit down with your child and have an honest conversation about the virus.

Many protocols will (and should) stay in play: frequent handwashing, avoiding large crowds, staying home if you feel sick. Encourage these. It appears we may be approaching a good place regarding the virus, but we must stay vigilant.

DEAR HELOISE: I had an upset stomach, so my friend gave me a 4 ounce glass of cold water with 1/4 teaspoon of baking soda dissolved in it. Wow! It didn't taste good, but I drank it fast and I began to feel better within just a few minutes!

-- Karen M. in San Antonio, Texas

DEAR READER: Ahhh, my good ol' go-to works wonders on so many things, including your tummy! Baking soda is sodium bicarbonate, and it reduces stomach acid. This is a safe, nontoxic and cheap remedy.

Persistent belly pain? Have a conversation with your doctor.

DEAR HELOISE: No dustpan? Sweep particles into pile, wet a paper towel, ball up the debris and throw away. Easy!

-- Kenneth W. in Alabama

DEAR READERS: Summertime and strawberries go great together, but have you ever tried this? Rinse your strawberries well and then eat the whole thing, green tops and all!

Strawberry tops are edible, fresh, colorful, bright, crisp and delicious. Add the entire strawberry to a smoothie or a salad, pop one whole, or infuse the berries into tea or lemonade.

DEAR HELOISE: While cleaning out my grandmother's home after her passing, we came across her recipe box. What a time capsule of memories, laughter and love.

Dog-eared newspaper clippings glued to index cards; sauce-stained, smudged and smeared recipes; magazine clippings; and even old buttons and clips were found.

A priceless time capsule for our family. It will be treasured forever.

-- Jenna S. in Maine

DEAR READER: My condolences on the loss of your grandmother. Yes, a recipe box is surely a beloved family heirloom. Thumbing through it should bring many happy memories flooding back.

DEAR READERS: When you are disposing your ear-loop masks, snip the ear loops. The elastic can get wound around wildlife, which can result in serious injury to birds and/or animals.

