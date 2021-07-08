Happy birthday (July 8): Nothing will interfere with your quest for and maintenance of an exciting, fulfilling personal life. You'll develop skills and sharpen your intellect with an ongoing competitive challenge; advancement is certain.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You are arriving at a juncture that many before you were unable to successfully navigate, their failures a motivating force behind your caution and senses on high alert. You can do this.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): To the world, you're a diligent worker bee, but you experience yourself differently. Unmet expectation causes a discrepancy in you that no one else can see. You feel you should do more to get there. Is it even possible though?

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): If you spread yourself thin, there will be a little of you on every sandwich, though maybe not enough to impact the overall flavor profile of anyone's meal. Say no to three things so you can give a more concentrated yes.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): As it was with the royals in days of old, the luxuries you share in your "castle" will really pay off. Entertainment wins battles without raising swords. Diplomacy is among the numerous unselfish reasons to invest in your home.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): While attempting to balance the professional, personal, creative and communal aspects of your life, you'll come to the inevitable conclusion that something's got to give. If you don't choose what, the universe will choose for you.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): The work is tricky and new to you, though there are people around who have been doing this for decades. While trying your best to do things right, you may bring smiles to the lips of experts. They will be smiles of compassion.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Society will readily present you with an entire chart of what you must do to be virtuous and deserving of respect, and your impulse to set it on fire is not entirely unwarranted. Retreat; recharge; and regroup.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Before you spend countless hours trying to figure out and execute the most efficient and effective way to complete the task, make sure it's worth doing.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Communication isn't always talk. In fact, too much talk can definitely muddy the waters of communication. The point gets made best when sharpened by the flint of brevity.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Everything you experience today has a benefit of one kind or another. Some will pay off immediately and others years from now.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): It's taking a while to master a subject. Maybe it doesn't come naturally to you, or perhaps you're so interested in it that you want to absorb it wholly and deeply. Either way, embrace this pacing. It's perfect.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You're a diligent, reliable worker, a friend to be counted on, a go-to member of the family — and, in a related story, you're tired. How does the "inside-you" figure into the equation? That person wants equal attention.

VENUS IS A STRESSED-OUT TEACHER

A lesson from the stressed relationship of Venus to Uranus. Disappointment and frustration can be avoided by anticipating and preparing for experiences. Imagination is a time machine. Project yourself into events; see yourself winning; and then work backward, supplying yourself with what you need to make that happen.

COSMIC QUESTION

Q: “Part of my morning ritual is to read my horoscope, and then I pick a tarot card. Would you believe that I’ve picked the Wheel of Fortune five times in the last two weeks? What do you make of it?”

A: It’s a sign to open your arms and receive! There are all kinds of luck. Most kinds, however, require some sort of effort on your part to drum up. Thomas Jefferson noted, and most successful people would agree, that the harder he worked, the luckier he got. The statistics that account for slot machines and lottery winnings assure that there is one kind of luck — dumb luck, you might call it — that is very rare indeed. And that’s the kind represented by The Wheel of Fortune card. Unlike the game show of the same title, where an extensive knowledge of vocabulary and pop culture is necessary to win, tarot card No. 10 represents the kind of winning that happens for no good reason at all. Round and round and round it goes; where it stops, nobody knows… As you might imagine, it’s an undeniably auspicious card to draw, signifying the favor of chance. Or is there a divine hand in the process? It does seem that often, people experience dumb luck when no other kind is available. Of course, as lottery winners will attest, even the most fortunate-seeming circumstances have consequences, not all of them good — something to consider if you draw The Wheel of Fortune.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

Jaden Smith is taking on new roles in the entertainment business, having recently directed his music video “Photograph.” The second-generation movie star has film credits that date back to his infancy, and his natal chart suggests they could keep going into old age. Smith is a Cancer with Mars in Cancer, too, and Jupiter in Pisces — natal undercurrents of deep emotion and spiritual reverence.