• Debi Pierce, a pet store worker in Shenandoah, Texas, and her co-workers called 911 after they couldn't catch two women who walked out with a 10-week-old brindle-coated French bulldog worth more than $11,000, leading to their arrest as they reattached license plates to their vehicle, police said.

• Jason Rivarde, a captain in the Jefferson Parish, La., sheriff's office, said a 3-year-old boy who found a handgun in the back seat of a car accidentally fired it, wounding a 30-year-old woman in the vehicle.

• Fadel Alshalabi, 53, of Waxhaw, N.C., owner of a health laboratory in Spring Hill, Tenn., was charged with orchestrating a Medicare billing scheme involving kickbacks to telemedicine doctors who approved $86 million in genetic tests, prosecutors said.

• Jamal al-Sayer, a prominent Kuwaiti poet, was arrested by security forces on charges that he insulted the country's ruling emir and spread "fake news" by filling his Twitter page with criticism of government corruption, his family said.

• Kathy Bernier, a Wisconsin senator who said that her state "does cheese better than anybody else," has co-sponsored legislation to make colby cheese, created in Wisconsin more than 100 years ago, the official state cheese, adding that colby "helped transform our state into America's Dairyland."

• Don Hawbaker, 64, the suspended commissioner of Spalding County, Ga., who pleaded guilty to shooting at two deputies as they served a warrant in 2020, resulting in a standoff that ended when his home was rammed by an armored vehicle, was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

• Michael Williams, 26, of East Point, Ga., accused of participating in a scheme that recruited homeless people to cash counterfeit checks in several New England states in exchange for small cash payments, pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges, federal prosecutors said.

• Jacob Zuma, 79, the former president of South Africa, surrendered to authorities to begin serving a 15-month prison sentence for contempt after defying a court order to testify in front of a commission investigating corruption during his time in office.

• Chad Chronister, sheriff of Hillsborough County, Fla., called it a "tragic ending to the Fourth of July holiday" after investigators said a 29-year-old woman, whose body was found in a retention pond near Tampa, likely died from an alligator attack.