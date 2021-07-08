J.B. Hunt pledges $5M to Arkansas Children's Northwest

SPRINGDALE -- J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will give $5 million to aid the expansion of Arkansas Children's Northwest.

The Lowell-based company announced a commitment to annual donations of $1 million for the next five years in a Thursday news release.

J.B. Hunt gave an initial $5 million in 2016 to support the construction of the Springdale hospital, the release states.

"J.B. Hunt is proud to extend our support for Arkansas Children's as it continues advancing pediatric healthcare in this region," said John Roberts, president and CEO of J.B. Hunt. "The hope that these extremely talented, driven professionals bring to our community is very special, and helping Arkansas Children's expand its services and capabilities will benefit the diverse needs of the Northwest Arkansas community."

Arkansas Children's Northwest opened in February 2018 and is the only hospital in Northwest Arkansas specifically for children. The hospital sees patients up to 21 years old.

Arkansas ranks as low as 40th nationally in children's health and well-being, according to the release.

"This new $5 million, five-year gift helps ensure Arkansas Children's Northwest is right-sized to meet the community's needs," said Fred Scarborough, president of Arkansas Children's Foundation. "Northwest Arkansas continues to grow at a rate that outpaces the rest of the state, and Arkansas Children's Northwest is an integral part of our work to make Arkansas the safest, healthiest place to be a child."