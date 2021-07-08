JPs' discussions key on use of relief funds

The Jefferson County Quorum Court committees met Tuesday to discuss several appropriation plans involving funding from the American Recovery Plan. Jefferson County was awarded about $12.7 million and received half of those funds last month.

A proposal to transfer money from that plan to fund Southeast Arkansas College's special construction project was approved to go to the full Quorum Court.

College President Steven Bloomberg provided a presentation to the justices of the peace of a new student center and 300 units of student housing.

"The student center and related student housing will be purposely built to operate as college facilities during non-emergency situations," said Bloomberg. "However, both of these facilities can transition quickly to serve the public in a pandemic or other significant emergency scenario."

The project started about two years ago but Bloomberg's $3 million request to receive funds from the American Recovery Plan would assist with the construction of the two facilities.

"The student center will be in the heart of the campus," Bloomberg said. The student center will be constructed where the two original buildings that comprised the original Pines Vocational-Technical School were, he added.

"This will give us the opportunity to create much-needed green space, gathering space for our students, and outdoor space," Bloomberg said.

According to County Judge Gerald Robinson, the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and the city have plans in motion to attain funding from the federal plan.

"These monies have to be spent before December 31, 2024," Robinson said. "Any construction project has to be finished by the end of December 2024."

Also approved to go to the full Quorum Court was an appropriation measure to provide funds to the city of Humphrey in the amount of $57,200 for water treatment.

Humphrey Mayor Cleveland Hatch requested assistance to fix the water treatment plant, which made national news about the water's yellow hue filling up sinks, tubs, and washing machines.

"Recently the town of Humphrey was viewed nationally for the water conditions that we have there so he has put in this request," said Robinson, a Humphrey native. "My aunt from Maryland called and asked was I all right, so I assured her I was OK."

Landmark Engineering has been analyzing and determining a solution and said the cause of failure is that the media inside the filter has been lost. Records show there has not been any maintenance since the plant was completed and put into service in 2004.

The maintenance manual states that the media should be added to the plant every six months.

Because of the lack of maintenance, the media became displaced and almost all of it has been washed out of the filter during the backwash cycle.

Landmark Engineering claims the water is safe to drink despite the discoloration and strong metallic taste.

A filter rehabilitation process will correct the problem, according to Landmark Engineering.

"We are on top of the situation," Robinson said. "The mayor and I have had many conversations and the citizens have been greatly concerned and we've talked about being able to do this to help them."

Funds in the amount of $374,387 from the American Recovery Plan were approved to go to the full Quorum Court to provide enhancements to the W.C. "Dub" Brassell Adult Detention Center and the Jack Jones Juvenile Justice Center.

Sheriff Lafayette Woods Jr. identified some essential capital improvement expenditures, infrastructural investments and equipment need that the funds would be used for.

Repairs and replacement of the interior glass of the detainee housing area were first on his list.

Woods said the glass that separates detainees in medical isolation from the general population and areas used to quarantine from the jail infirmary is either damaged or shattered.

Lexan glass, Woods said, would provide a protective barrier for staff members and detainees.

Woods also wants to repair and reinforce 18-gauge stainless steel panels with 2x2 stainless steel perimeter in detainee lavatory areas to prevent detainees from escaping or concealing illicit contraband, ultimately creating a public health and safety impact.

According to Woods, pine and ductwork above the ceilings in the internal sanitation facilities of the jail are accessible to detainees.

Replacing the 10 porcelain commodes with durable steel in housing areas will prevent further damage.

Woods said the current porcelain commodes are easily damaged and can be converted into weapons.

Woods has also requested employee hazard pay, updated radio communications, intercom control system and security systems for the jail.

Each appropriation proposal will be voted on by the Quorum Court during Monday's meeting, which starts at 5:30 p.m.