Judge delays hearing for man convicted of '89 rape

FAYETTEVILLE -- A judge Wednesday delayed a hearing for a Fayetteville man convicted of rape in 1990.

Lonnie Dolphus Strawhacker, 66, was accused in 1989 of raping and beating a woman in Fayetteville.

The hearing set for Wednesday before Circuit Judge Mark Lindsay was moved to Oct. 11 at the request of defense attorneys to allow them more time to meet with Strawhacker in person. The case has been continued repeatedly and was delayed more than a year by the pandemic.

The attack happened on a dark night, and the woman was unable to visually identify her attacker because of the darkness and injuries to her face. She identified Strawhacker by his voice during a police lineup.

Michael Malone, who was a microscopic hair analyst with the FBI, said a hair from the crime scene matched Strawhacker's.

Testimony from Malone and others has since been discredited.

A National Academy of Sciences report in 2009 found fault in the analysis methods used in convictions such as Strawhacker's.

A divided Arkansas Supreme Court ruled in October 2016 that Strawhacker is entitled to a hearing in Washington County Circuit Court to determine if the reputed expert's testimony was material and if Strawhacker is entitled to legal relief to prevent a miscarriage of justice.

Strawhacker is housed at the Arkansas Department of Correction unit in Grady.