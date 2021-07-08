Kids' club invites all to jubilee

The Boys and Girls Club of Jefferson County will celebrate its 75th anniversary Friday and Saturday and the community is invited to attend.

Friday, the annual Heroes Banquet will be at 6 p.m. at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. Tickets are $40 and the attire is semiformal. Tickets can be purchased at EventBrite.com. The Boys and Girls Club will honor local heroes during the celebration. State Sen. Linda Chesterfield will be the guest speaker. There will also be a silent auction, according to a news release.

Saturday, the club will have all-day activities starting at 10 a.m. at the Boys and Girls Club of Jefferson County, 2701 W. Short Reeker St. The event will begin with an opening ceremony to recognize all 75 Club members. People can still join the 75 Club by donating $75 or more.

Saturday events will include a kickball tournament, food trucks, vendors, live DJ BK The Great, and the kid zone, which includes bounce houses, free Build-A-Bears for the first 50 kids, and free hot dogs from Bulls Den. The event will last until approximately 5 p.m. or until the championship kickball game. This event is free and open to the public.

Vendors still can register for Saturday's event by contacting Nyeshia Aldridge, chief executive officer of the Boys and Girls Club, at (870) 850-7500, ext. 102, or info@boysgirlsclubjc.org.

The club also thanks its sponsors -- Platinum Members: Simmons Bank, Relyance Bank; Gold Members: Ralph Robinson & Son Funeral Directors, St. Paul Baptist Church, Jefferson Regional Medical Center, Liberty Utilities, St. James United Methodist Church, Walmart, Con-Real, GTL-Americas LP; Silver Members: Sissy's Log Cabin, Planters Cotton Oil Mill, Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Jeremy's Body Shop Bay 1, Doctors Orders Pharmacy; Bronze Members: Barraque Street Missionary Baptist Church, Kings Highway Missionary Baptist Church, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. DOO, Neurorthro Rehabilitation, Neely Law Firm, and the Southeast Arkansas Jewel Foundation/Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity.

Any former club kid, staff, board member or an individual who wants to be involved in the celebration may contact the club at info@boysgirlsclubjc.org or (870) 850-7500, ext. 102. To make donations, interested people can visit www.boysgirlsclubjc.org or mail contributions to the Boys & Girls Club of Jefferson County, P.O. Box 6027, Pine Bluff, AR, 71611.