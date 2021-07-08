Check facts carefully

You be the judge. How many people are dead from the virus who would be alive if the following things had happened? Trump had worn a mask, shown himself being vaccinated (yes, he was) and asked all Americans to do the same. Would it have made a difference if every legislator in Arkansas had joined the governor in wearing a mask, getting vaccinated and had asked the people to do the same? How many people would be alive if every Arkansan had taken the vaccine as soon as it was available? Of course, they haven't. Every day someone may die or get lasting health problems or cause someone else to die or have lasting health problems because they wouldn't wear a mask or take the vaccine.

Is there anything that can be ­done? What do you suggest, because here we are one more time at the very bottom!

Every day the count goes up. Think about it and think about what you want in the future of Arkansas. Think hard because we aren't doing very well in many categories. Remember this. We have all the right material. Unfortunately, many times it's being used in the wrong way. Please, for yourself, for your children and for Arkansas, check your facts carefully. Do you want to stay at the bottom in so many areas when we could be at the top? You be the judge.

BONNIE BARTON COOK

Fayetteville

Time for vaccination

OK, folks, if you have not gotten vaccinated against covid, it is high time to do so. Yes, our state case numbers here in Arkansas were looking pretty good just a month or so ago, but this new Delta variant lurking in our part of the world is quite persistent and very transmissible.

Our state is quite vulnerable as the percentage of people fully vaccinated hovers near 40 percent. Just in the last week the number of new cases reported has increased dramatically.

Even if you get this new variant and show few or no symptoms, you are still able to share the virus with anyone who comes near you. Get vaccinated and you will have only a very, very small chance of contracting the virus.

Please, if you do not have any health reasons preventing you from getting vaccinated, go to the nearest pharmacy or special clinic and get your shots.

I applaud Gov. Asa Hutchinson's efforts to get people to line up and get their arms jabbed to help protect all citizens of our great state. We don't need another big wave to hit us and create a huge hole in our road back to normality!

ROBIN PHELPS

Little Rock

Throw all of them out

I think it is time to throw out the lifer constitutional office holders. Let us get a fresh start. Lifers fight to stay in office, not to help the average citizen, but to help themselves. Join the Save America movement. Starting today, we take back our country.

WILLIAM PHILLIPS

Jacksonville

Their pandemic now

"Winter is coming" is the mantra in "Game of Thrones." When a Baptist Health doctor says, "It is coming," the message is equally chilling. As reported in this paper, the good doctor was referring to a Delta variant wave hitting Arkansas.

Hospitals are already seeing the wave grow: UAMS has seen a recent 300 percent increase in covid patients, health workers are stressed and are shifting to non-covid-patient jobs to avoid "winter." They have been there and it was not fun. A local ER doctor said that he was considering such a shift if it meant "I don't have to deal with people who cannot be bothered to prevent their own illness."

How many people reading this have not been vaccinated? Would these people refuse to warn pedestrians of an oncoming truck and watch them be run over? Presumably not, but the principle is the same. In each case, the unvaccinated or the bystander potentially contribute to the death of others. Presumably, the unvaccinated can live with this only because they don't know the people they have infected, whose deaths they have caused.

In the U.S., covid has become a pandemic of the unvaccinated, who now represent 99 percent of hospitalizations and deaths. They are the ones dying, they are the ones that infect each other, they are the ones that cause PTSD among health-care workers, they are the ones preventing a return to normal. They are the ones who don't seem to care.

Despite this Arkansas carnage, they fret about vaccines' side effects or some other easily debunked idea. Ideas can kill, and it's happening right here in the Natural State.

LARRY COLEMAN

Little Rock

Making life miserable

I am writing today to express my admiration for the letter by Denise Dorton concerning fireworks. I too hate fireworks, and I dread the Fourth for at least a month beforehand. As it stands, the situation is basically city-sanctioned animal abuse. It is illegal, but offenders get at best a slap on the wrist. My little dog is terrified to go out to pee, and he is one of the lucky ones.

We must demand that the city directors do something to end this scourge. Fines must be increased or jail times added. I know that California had $1,000 fines this year for fireworks violations. It is also very difficult for those of us with PTSD.

These violators should not be allowed to make life miserable for people and animals on this holiday. I know most city directors would not personally abuse an animal, and they need to protect them from these idiots who think that patriotism means making deafening noise.

On an unrelated note, why are we rejoicing about the increased air travel when this activity is playing a major role in making our planet uninhabitable for life? Are we terminally stupid or just very greedy? Just asking.

CATHERINE LAMB

Little Rock