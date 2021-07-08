Man said to have fled lawmen twice

HOT SPRINGS -- A Hot Springs man arrested Saturday afternoon and accused of fleeing from the Arkansas State Police had also fled from Garland County sheriff's deputies a few days before, according to court documents.

Joseph Jesus Jimenez, 21, of 234 Adcock Road, was taken into custody around 3 p.m. and charged with a felony charge of fleeing in a vehicle, punishable by up to six years in prison, and a misdemeanor count of reckless driving.

Jimenez, who also had two warrants accusing him of failure to appear, also was cited for speeding, no proof of insurance, driving an unsafe vehicle, having fictitious tags and driving on a suspended driver's license, authorities said.

According to the probable cause affidavit, state police Trooper Dylan Robbins was patrolling on U.S. 70 west near North Danna Drive on Saturday when he saw a white Cadillac traveling east at a high rate of speed.

As the vehicle drove past him, Robbins noticed it had "an extremely loud exhaust," according to the affidavit. He turned around to catch up to it and had to drive at a high rate of speed, so he turned on his lights and siren. At that point, the Cadillac began to swerve in and out of traffic at a high rate of speed before turning onto the King Expressway eastbound, the affidavit said.

Robbins followed the Cadillac onto the expressway, where it began passing cars on the shoulder, the affidavit said. He noted the vehicle was "driving in an extremely unsafe manner" and "not considering the other people on the roadway."

The Cadillac went down the McLeod Street exit, and Robbins lost sight of it and terminated the pursuit, the affidavit said. He and other troopers stayed in the area looking for the Cadillac and were advised by the Garland County sheriff's office that they had been in pursuit of the same vehicle a few nights before.

A deputy told Robbins that the Cadillac was often seen at some apartments on Adcock Road, so Robbins drove over there to check, but the vehicle was not there, the affidavit said.

Robbins was notified that Hot Springs police had located the Cadillac abandoned in a parking lot on Emory Street, according to the affidavit. As he was driving to Emory, he encountered a vehicle he had often seen at the apartments on Adcock and noticed there was a male passenger in the vehicle who was not wearing a shirt, the affidavit said.

Robbins stopped the vehicle and had the passenger, later identified as Jimenez, step out, the affidavit said. It was determined that he had been picked up in the area where the Cadillac was left, according to the affidavit. The driver told him that Jimenez had called him saying his car had overheated and asked him to pick him up, the document said.

Robbins noted that Jimenez listed an address of 234 Adcock and was in possession of a key chain with a Cadillac key on it. Robbins drove to where the Cadillac was and saw it matched the description of the one that had fled from him, and he determined that the key Jimenez had unlocked the door and would start the car, the affidavit said. He also noted the car had a loud exhaust.

Robbins located prior citations in the car that were issued to Jimenez, according to the affidavit. There was a business nearby with security video, and a review of the footage showed Jimenez walking in the area of the car, the affidavit said.

At that point, Jimenez was taken into custody, and once at the jail he stated that "he was running" from the trooper because he had warrants and did not want to go to jail, the affidavit said. He gave a written statement about what happened and was booked on the felony fleeing and other charges.

Jacob Stone, 22, of Hot Springs was found dead from a gunshot wound May 23 at the apartments at 234 Adcock Road after sheriff's deputies responded to a call of a shooting in that area shortly before 12:30 p.m.

Jimenez, a listed resident there, was taken into custody at the scene on an unrelated warrant for failure to appear and brought in for questioning about the incident, the sheriff's office said in a release the next day.

Jimenez was later released, and no arrests had been made as of Wednesday in Stone's death.