May's 9.21 million job openings highest ever as economy rallies

WASHINGTON -- U.S. employers posted a record-high number of open jobs for the second-straight month as a rapidly rebounding economy generates intense demand for workers.

The number of available jobs on the last day of May rose slightly to 9.21 million, from 9.19 million in April, the Labor Department said Wednesday. That is the highest since records began in December 2000. The previously reported figure for April of 9.3 million was revised lower.

The number of people quitting their jobs slipped in May from a record high in April, but remains elevated. And the percentage of workers getting laid off hit a record low in May, the report said.

The figures point to a tight job market, with employers forced to pay more to attract workers yet still struggling to fill open jobs. And many workers are leaving jobs for better-paying positions at other companies. It's unusual for such dynamics to have kicked in with the unemployment rate still elevated at 5.9% in June, as the government reported last week.

In May, there was essentially one open job for every unemployed American, a situation that is far more typical of an economy with a much lower unemployment rate.

But the lingering effects of the pandemic are keeping many potential workers on the sidelines. Some of those out of work are worried about the risk of getting the coronavirus from large crowds, while many older Americans have retired early. And an extra $300 in weekly unemployment aid has allowed Americans to seek out higher-paying jobs rather than return to previous positions that may have paid little.

Jennifer Lee, an economist at BMO Capital Markets, noted that job openings appear to have leveled off, with total postings jumping more than 10% in March and April, but barely rising in May.

"There are jobs ... and there is an urgent need to fill them," she said in a note to clients.

Open jobs rose in restaurants and hotels, education, and health care. They fell in construction, finance, and transportation and warehousing.

Employers have stepped up hiring, in part by offering higher pay. Job gains picked up in June, the government said last week, as employers added 850,000 jobs, the largest monthly increase since last August. The unemployment rate ticked up to 5.9% from 5.8%, though that was partly because some people started looking for work that month.

Businesses are competing hard for a smaller pool of workers, and pay is going up -- sharply. Economists say it's the best time in years to ask for a raise or seek a new job.

Nowhere is this more apparent than in the leisure and hospitality sector. Average pay for hourly workers at restaurants, hotels and entertainment venues jumped 2.3% in June alone. That's the kind of increase that typically occurs over the course of a year. Instead, it happened in a month. Pay is up more than 6% in the past three months -- up nearly $1 to $16.21 an hour for workers who aren't managers.

People who work in the hospitality industry are quick to point out that pay is still paltry compared with other fields. The work is still grueling, including standing all day and dealing with customers who can be unfriendly or outright irate. But workers are noticing -- and responding -- to the higher pay. More than 40% of the better-than-expected hiring in June was in the hospitality sector.

"It turns out that you can find workers, you just have to pay a better wage than in the past because wages of low-wage workers are going up," economist Betsey Stevenson, a former member of former President Barack Obama's Council of Economic Advisers, wrote on Twitter.

Information for this article was contributed by Christopher Rugaber of The Associated Press and by Heather Long and Andrew Van Dam of The Washington Post.