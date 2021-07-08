Member presents Gratitude program

Patsy Brown presented the program, Gratitude, at the recent meeting of the Heart-N-Hands Extension Homemakers Club. The meeting and craft were held at the Pursuit Church at White Hall.

Brown asked club members what gratitude means to them. Brown stated that gratitude is being thankful. It is choosing to accept the moment without judgment and appreciate what the moment brings to the individual.

"By valuing and appreciating friends, oneself, situations, and circumstances, gratitude focuses the mind on what an individual already has rather than something that is absent and already needed. Practicing gratitude is good for the body and can lower blood pressure, improve immune function, and facilitate more efficient sleep. Gratitude improves mental health and helps relationships," according to the presentation.

A successful gratitude practice starts with recognizing what one is grateful for, acknowledging it and appreciating it. Brown presented several suggestions for developing gratitude. One method is by acknowledging five things to be grateful for each day.

Also during the meeting, Heart-N-Hands President Cathy Lewis conducted the business session. The Arkansas Extension Homemakers Council State Meeting was discussed, according to the news release.

Debbie James, Kaye Richardson, Connie Herrin, Nancy Rosen, Brenda Robinson, Delores Kelley, Jody Stout, Sandy Smith, and Liz Crosby attended from Heart-N-Hands Extension Homemakers Club. James and Crosby taught craft classes. Rosen was recognized for the project books that she had submitted for the Heart-N-Hands Extension Homemakers Club and the Jefferson County Extension Homemakers Council.

Delores Kelley, community service chairman, reported that Taylor Elementary School at White Hall donated cereal to the Transformation Project.

For Show and Tell, Brown offered a Patriotic Quilt that she is making to be presented to Chris Phillips, son of member Debbie James.

Mary Ann Kizer, family and consumer sciences agent for the Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Service, installed the newly elected officers for 2021-2023. They are President Delores Kelley, Vice President Jody Stout, Secretary Linda Murray, Treasurer Connie Herrin, and Parliamentarian Cathy Lewis.

After the meeting, Vivian Gerlach taught a Pocket Wreath Workshop using an embroidery hoop.

Coming events include the club meeting today starting at 10 a.m. followed by an angel workshop.

