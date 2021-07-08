Moore a Freshman All-American for second time

FAYETTEVILLE — Second baseman Robert Moore became Arkansas’ first player to earn Freshman All-America honors in multiple seasons Thursday.
Moore, a second-year freshman, was named to Baseball America’s Freshman All-America third team. Texas Tech’s Jace Jung (first team) and Old Dominion’s Carter Trice (second team) made teams ahead of Moore at second base.
Moore was also a Freshman All-American in 2020 by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper.
The 2020 season was canceled after four weeks due to covid-19 and all college baseball players had their year of eligibility restored. That made players from the last two signing classes eligible for freshman awards this year.
Moore batted .283 and had an OPS of .942 this season. He led the Razorbacks with 16 home runs and had 53 RBI.
He is the second Arkansas player to earn a Freshman All-America honor this year. Outfielder Cayden Wallace, who batted .279 with 14 home runs and 44 RBI, was named to Perfect Game’s first team last month.
Arkansas Freshman All-Americans
Jeff King, 3B, 1984
Phillip Stidham, RHP, 1989
Matt Carnes, RHP, 1995
Matt Erickson, 3B, 1995
Brian Kirby, OF, 1998
Charlie Isaacson, RHP, 1999
Jake Dugger, OF, 2004
Danny Hamblin, DH, 2004
Nick Schmidt, LHP, 2005
Shaun Seibert, RHP, 2005
James Ewing, 2B, 2006
Brett Eibner, OF/RHP, 2008
Zack Cox, 3B, 2009
Barrett Astin, RHP, 2011
Dominic Ficociello, INF, 2011
Nolan Sanburn, RHP, 2011
Tyler Spoon, OF, 2013
Keaton McKinney, RHP, 2015
Dominic Fletcher, CF, 2017
Heston Kjerstad, OF, 2018
Casey Martin, INF, 2018
Connor Noland, RHP, 2019
Robert Moore, 2B, 2020, 2021
Cayden Wallace, OF, 2021