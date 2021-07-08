Moore a Freshman All-American for second time

FAYETTEVILLE — Second baseman Robert Moore became Arkansas’ first player to earn Freshman All-America honors in multiple seasons Thursday.

Moore, a second-year freshman, was named to Baseball America’s Freshman All-America third team. Texas Tech’s Jace Jung (first team) and Old Dominion’s Carter Trice (second team) made teams ahead of Moore at second base.

Moore was also a Freshman All-American in 2020 by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper.

The 2020 season was canceled after four weeks due to covid-19 and all college baseball players had their year of eligibility restored. That made players from the last two signing classes eligible for freshman awards this year.

Moore batted .283 and had an OPS of .942 this season. He led the Razorbacks with 16 home runs and had 53 RBI.

He is the second Arkansas player to earn a Freshman All-America honor this year. Outfielder Cayden Wallace, who batted .279 with 14 home runs and 44 RBI, was named to Perfect Game’s first team last month.

Arkansas Freshman All-Americans

Jeff King, 3B, 1984

Phillip Stidham, RHP, 1989

Matt Carnes, RHP, 1995

Matt Erickson, 3B, 1995

Brian Kirby, OF, 1998

Charlie Isaacson, RHP, 1999

Jake Dugger, OF, 2004

Danny Hamblin, DH, 2004

Nick Schmidt, LHP, 2005

Shaun Seibert, RHP, 2005

James Ewing, 2B, 2006

Brett Eibner, OF/RHP, 2008

Zack Cox, 3B, 2009

Barrett Astin, RHP, 2011

Dominic Ficociello, INF, 2011

Nolan Sanburn, RHP, 2011

Tyler Spoon, OF, 2013

Keaton McKinney, RHP, 2015

Dominic Fletcher, CF, 2017

Heston Kjerstad, OF, 2018

Casey Martin, INF, 2018

Connor Noland, RHP, 2019

Robert Moore, 2B, 2020, 2021

Cayden Wallace, OF, 2021