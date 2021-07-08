Mother seeks answers in son's death

A Benton mother on Wednesday during a news conference asked the public for information regarding her son's shooting death in late June

Jetonga Reddick, speaking at a North Little Rock church, lamented her son's passing as a result of gun violence.

"My son is gone," Reddick said. "He will never come back. He was an awesome kid. Only 41 days after graduation, his life has been taken."

Just before 1:30 a.m. June 28, North Little Rock police responded to a call at 16th Street and Chandler Street where Albert Reddick, 18, was found suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

According to police, he died at the scene.

Benny Johnson, pastor and president of Arkansas Stop the Violence, asked the community for help finding those responsible for Albert's death.

"I'm here with Miss Reddick, mother of Albert Reddick, who was senselessly killed about a week and a half ago," Johnson said. "We're coming here asking the community for help to find the perpetrator or perpetrators who did this to him."

Johnson said Albert did not get involved with bad groups.

"Mr. Reddick was an aspiring boxer," Johnson said. "He just graduated from high school. He had no kind of record. He had a clean slate, and we want some answers for his family."

According to Reddick, when the detective called her she ignored the phone call, but instinct told her she needed to call the number back.

"Something kept itching at me saying you need to call and see what's going on," she said. "I called that number back."

She said she "hit the floor" in tears when the detective told her the news in person.

Reddick said her son had big aspirations.

"He had a career in front of him, boxing," she said. "He was going places. I want the person who killed my child, I want them locked up for a very long time. Because I will never be able to get my child back."

Albert Reddick wanted to use his passion for organized boxing as an outlet for a career. With only months before the school year started, he told his mother he wanted to go to school so he could one day own his own gym.

"At the last minute, he told me he wanted to go to college and everything," Reddick said. "Even though he was doing boxing and starting to have his first fights."

According to Reddick, he left six younger siblings without an older brother.

"I had to break it to my children one at a time," she said. "They're all coming in the house one at a time."

North Little Rock police have not made an arrest in the case and has asked those with information to call detective Jeff Coburn at (501) 771-7155 or the tip line at (501) 680-8439.