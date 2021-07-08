Mother sues NLR over death of son

The mother of a North Little Rock sanitation worker, who was killed in an accident two days after Thanksgiving, filed a wrongful-death and negligence lawsuit Wednesday against the city and a co-worker of her son.

According to the suit before Pulaski County Circuit Judge Patti James, Jared Lamar Thompson was removing leaves on the side of the road at 4509 N. Cypress St., around 8:30 a.m. Nov. 28 when he was struck, and possibly run over, by Gene Benson, who was driving a city box truck with an attached leaf-vacuum loader.

Jared Thompson, the father of an 8-month-old son, was pronounced dead at the hospital from a head injury about an hour later.

Represented by attorneys David Hodges of Little Rock and Alvin Simes of Forrest City, Thompson's mother, Dianne Denise Thompson of North Little Rock, asserts the truck was not being operated safely and that the city did not have adequate operational rules for leaf removal in place.