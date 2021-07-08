Motorcyclist killed in wreck near Ola

A 74-year-old motorcyclist died Sunday on Arkansas 7 near Ola, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

R.H. Dixon of Mabelvale was riding a 2016 Harley-Davidson motorcycle north on the highway when, at a downhill curve, the motorcycle ran off the road and up an embankment, the report said. Dixon went down with the motorcycle on its right side but was thrown off, according to the report.

The report did not list a time for crash.