• "I got one thing to say before I sit down," Spike Lee said during the Cannes Film Festival's opening ceremony. "I wish I could speak French like Jodie Foster!" In the first two days of Cannes, one thing everyone can agree on is that Foster speaks terrific French. On Tuesday, Foster was awarded an honorary Palme d'Or for lifetime achievement. The award was presented to her by Lee and South Korean director Bong Joon Ho. Foster, who walked the red carpet with her wife, Alexandra Hedison, regaled the festival audience with her fluent French. "During this year of transition, the cinema has been my lifeline," she said. If Foster, 58, has seemed at home in Cannes, it could be because her experience at the festival spans 45 years. Foster first went to Cannes with "Taxi Driver" in 1976. She was just 13 at the time, a sunny, freckled face in the middle of a media storm over the violence in Martin Scorsese's film. "Taxi Driver" still won the Palme d'Or, even though the then-jury president, playwright Tennessee Williams, condemned the film for its violence. Even then, Foster, who attended a French prep school in Los Angeles and whose family lived for a time in France, waved off translators and answered questions at the film's news conference in French. On Wednesday, Foster participated in a staged conversation about her career, again in French. One question: Would she ever do a Marvel movie? "They are fabulous films," Foster replied. "But there is enough space for everybody. We are all different."

• Melinda French Gates plans to resign from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in two years if she and her husband, who are in the midst of divorce proceedings, can't work together. The Gateses also plan to give their foundation, one of the world's largest, another $15 billion, bringing its total endowment to $65 billion, foundation chief executive Mark Suzman wrote in a note to the staff. The Gateses plan to expand the number of trustees who oversee the foundation, currently just the two of them after the third trustee, Warren Buffett, resigned last month. The changes come two months after the Gateses announced they were divorcing after 27 years of marriage. Suzman wrote in his note that if either of the Gateses "decides that they cannot continue to work together, Melinda will resign as co-chair and trustee." If that happened, Suzman added, "Melinda would receive personal resources from Bill for her philanthropic work." Those funds, Suzman wrote, would be separate from the foundation's endowment. In statements included in the note, the Gateses didn't comment on their ability to continue to work together. But Melinda Gates wrote that the governance changes would bring "more diverse perspectives and experience" to the foundation's leadership.