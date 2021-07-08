Bust barely dings illegal pot operations

LOS ANGELES — The largest illegal marijuana bust in Los Angeles County history — which netted 373,000 plants — eradicated only a fraction of the illicit grows in the Southern California high desert, authorities said Wednesday.

Law enforcement agencies carried out a 10-day operation in the Antelope Valley last month that resulted in 131 arrests and the seizure of more than 33,000 pounds of harvested marijuana plants.

Yet the undertaking demolished only 205 illegal grows out of about 500 detected by aerial surveillance in the area. Last year, Sheriff Alex Villanueva said only 150 illegal grows were identified in the Antelope Valley. Scores more exist in other nearby counties.

The cartel members threaten residents and steal millions of gallons of water amid a severe drought, Villanueva said. The growing operations have poisoned streams and groundwater with harmful pesticides and harmed wildlife and plants.

California broadly legalized recreational marijuana sales in January 2018. But the black market is thriving, in part because hefty legal marijuana taxes send consumers looking for better deals.

Indiana officer fatally shot on duty

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — A western Indiana police officer was fatally shot Wednesday outside a federal office building, authorities said.

Sgt. Ryan Adamson of the Terre Haute Police Department confirmed on Twitter that the officer had died.

“We have unfortunately had an officer shot in the line of duty. Our officer has passed away. We will release more information as the case allows,” Adamson said.

Police did not release the name of the officer, pending notification of family.

The Tribune-Star reported the shooting occurred outside a federal office building behind the Vigo County Courthouse.

Law enforcement officials said the suspect was in surgery late Wednesday afternoon at Regional Hospital in Terre Haute.

No further information was immediately available.

Chase kills uncle of Floyd-death filmer

MINNEAPOLIS — The uncle of the teenager who recorded the last moments of George Floyd’s life in a video that helped start a global protest movement against racial injustice has died in a crash involving a Minneapolis police car, officials confirmed Wednesday.

Darnella Frazier, who was 17 when she recorded the arrest of Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, on May 25, 2020, said in a Facebook post that Leneal Lamont Frazier died early Tuesday after his vehicle was struck by the squad car that police said was pursuing another driver linked to several robberies. Leneal Frazier’s death was verified in a news release Wednesday by the Hennepin County medical examiner, who listed the cause as “multiple blunt force injuries.” Frazier was not involved in the pursuit and his niece questioned why police were conducting a high-speed chase on a residential road.

“Another Black man lost his life in the hands of the police!” Frazier wrote. “Minneapolis police has cost my whole family a big loss … today has been a day full of heartbreak and sadness.” The officer was pursuing a driver who was in a vehicle linked to a carjacking and to robberies at a number of businesses, said Minneapolis police spokesman John Elder. The driver remained at large, Elder said.

According to police, a squad car and two other vehicles collided about 12:30 a.m. after the suspect fled from a traffic stop. The driver of one vehicle was taken to a hospital where he later died. The officer involved in the crash was treated at a hospital.

Trump club to pay over drunken crash

One of former president Donald Trump’s golf clubs on Wednesday agreed to pay a $400,000 penalty to New Jersey for over-serving alcohol to a customer who later caused a fatal car crash, according to settlement documents released by the state.

Under the settlement, Trump’s golf club in Colts Neck, N.J., pleaded no contest to administrative charges that the state Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control lodged in October 2019.

The Trump National Golf Club-Colts Neck was charged with serving alcoholic beverages other than beer from carts on the golf course, and with serving customer Andrew Halder when he already appeared intoxicated.

Both charges were related to events on Aug. 30, 2015, when police said Halder flipped his car on a highway on-ramp about 4 miles from the Trump course, causing a wreck that killed his father, Gary Halder. Andrew Halder, now 41, later pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide and was sentenced to three years of probation.

The state had originally sought to revoke the Colts Neck club’s liquor license, a penalty that also would have revoked liquor licenses at Trump’s two other New Jersey clubs.

The settlement announced Wednesday allows Trump’s clubs to keep their licenses.

The Trump Organization did not respond to a request for comment.