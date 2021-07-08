NATURALS 8,

WIND SURGE 5

Nick Pratto's two-run triple highlighted a five-run fifth inning for the Northwest Arkansas Naturals in a victory over the Wichita Wind Surge at Riverfront Stadium in Wichita, Kansas.

Northwest Arkansas led 3-2 entering the fifth inning when Clay Dungan collected a lead-off single and Bobby Witt Jr. was hit by a pitch. Pratto followed by lining a full-count pitch from reliever Alex Phillips into right field for his third triple of the season.

Naturals reliever Stephen Woods (4-6) came on in relief of starter Yefri Del Rosario in the fourth inning. Woods went 2 1/3 innings with four strikeouts. He allowed three hits and one run. Collin Snider gave up a run in the ninth but earned his second save.

Brewer Hicklen hit his fourth home run of the season in the second inning and Freddy Fermin collected his fourth home run of the season in the fifth inning.

Fermin, who had a two-run double in the fourth inning to give the Naturals a 3-1 lead, went 2 for 3 with 3 RBI.

Wichita starter Chris Vallimont (2-4) went four innings and struck out six. He walked 4, gave up 2 hits and 3 runs.