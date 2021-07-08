New FCC rule aims to protect consumers from call spoofing

The fight against maddening, illegal robocalls will soon get easier.

Effective June 30, big phone providers nationwide -- such as AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Comcast -- must use caller-ID verification technology to confirm that calls are really being made from the number being displayed.

The Federal Communications Commission rules should stop con artists from "spoofing" phone numbers to trick people into answering a robocall.

The scourge of unwanted calls has gotten so bad that many people have stopped answering the phone if they don't recognize the number.

That's where spoofing comes in. Scammers can make it look like the call is coming from the IRS, a bank or a neighbor -- lending legitimacy to the call and making it more likely to be answered. Some people have even reported getting calls from what looks to be their own phone numbers.

Spoofed calls also are harder to trace.

The FCC is now requiring big providers to use technology that can verify that the caller ID information transmitted with a call matches the caller's real phone number. The technology makes it easier for phone companies to block illegal robocalls or label them as likely spam.

Smaller phone companies with 100,000 or fewer subscriber lines were granted an extension until June 2023, but the FCC is formally considering shortening the extension.

Not all robocalls are illegal. Informational calls are allowed -- such as from schools alerting families to snow days or pharmacies telling customers their prescriptions are ready. Robocalls from debt collectors, politicians, survey takers and most charities also are allowed.

But because robocalls are so cheap, they are a favorite of scammers.

About 26.3 billion robocalls were placed nationwide during the first six months this year, according to YouMail, a call-managing service based in Irvine, Calif.

"While there is no silver bullet ... [the caller-ID verification technology] will turbocharge many of the tools we use in our fight against robocalls: from consumer apps and network-level blocking, to enforcement investigations and shutting down the gateways used by international robocall campaigns," acting FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said in a statement last week.

"This is a good day for American consumers who, like all of us, are sick and tired of illegal spoofed robocalls."